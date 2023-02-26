Peterhead 1-1 Kelty Hearts: Jack Wilkie on target as Blue Toon make their point

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead 1-1 Kelty Hearts: Jack Wilkie on target as Blue Toon make their point

By Reporter
February 26, 2023, 9:31 am
Peterhead's Jack Wilkie celebrates scoring against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Jack Wilkie celebrates scoring against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead gained a well-deserved point against Kelty Hearts in a tight affair at Balmoor.

Clyde’s defeat at at FC Edinburgh means the Blue Toon have closed the gap to two points at the bottom of League One.

Jack Wilkie and Stuart McKenzie were the star performers on a day when both sides had chances to win the game.

The away side took the lead midway through the first half when Jamie Barjonas found Lewis Martin 30 yards out and the centre-half drove forward before unleashing a piledriver into the top left corner past the helpless McKenzie.

The Blue Toon kept pressing and were rewarded on the stroke of half-time when man of the match Wilkie rifled a low free kick under the wall and into the bottom right corner.

Peterhead manager Davie Robertson said: “I thought we were pretty poor today but we were strong enough to grind out a result.

“In the first half we didn’t do what we did last week and we had a bit of a go at them at half time.

“Kelty are a good team and in the past if we had went a goal down we may have folded but we came back and had that confidence of seeing the game out for the last 15 minutes.”

Peterhead goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie tips a shot over the bar. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Robertson enthused about the team spirit in the Blue Toon camp, adding: “I think all the players here now are all fighting for the cause.

“I think coming to Balmoor on a Tuesday night for training has helped a lot of them and they now feel the club and the passion within the club, not just in the supporters but the people that work at the club. I’ve noticed the difference in the past two games.”

On closing the gap at the bottom to two points, Robertson said: “We are getting closer but we need to pick up points along the way.

“We can’t just rely on every time we play Clyde, that if we beat Clyde we are going to be ok.

“We have to be good enough and I do think that with each game that comes.

“We didn’t play well today but the cohesion within the team, the fight for each other is there.”

Dundee loanee Jack Wilkie was pleased to cap a fine display with a great goal to earn his side a point.

He said: “It was the last minute of the first half and me and Shanks had a conversation and I said I just want to hit it so I just went for it and luckily it went in. I’m buzzing.”

Next up for Peterhead is Falkirk and Robertson hopes for another strong display from his goalkeeper and defenders.

He said: “The whole lot at the back were great, throwing themselves in front of things at the end.

“Stuart is an experienced goalkeeper and that’s why we went for him. The important thing is all the experienced guys are seeing us through.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead defender Kevin Joshua in action against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Kevin Joshua making Scotland a home away from home
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson hopes to reap benefits of Balmoor training base
Peterhead's Daniel Fosu holds off Erik Sula. Image: Duncan Brown.
Clyde 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon edged out in crucial bottom of the table encounter
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead players need no reminder of importance of Clyde game - David Robertson
Peterhead defender Jack Wilkie. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Dundee loanee Jack Wilkie tries to find positives amid difficult season
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
Pittodrie Stadium in the 1920s. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen's record 13-0 win in 1923 left a dark cloud over Peterhead FC
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Alloa 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon remain level on points with Clyde at bottom of…
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy reveals challenges of massive squad overhaul
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson lifts lid on rapid recruitment process

Most Read

1
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
2
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for new homes Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes –…
3
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
4
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
6
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
7
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
8
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
9
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
10
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…

More from Press and Journal

The portraits on display at the National Museum of Scotland. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
18th century Highland clan portraits go on display at the National Museum of Scotland
Finn Russell nips through a gap against France in Paris.
Six Nations: Five key points from Scotland's battling but losing performance in Paris
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.
Scotland's 'best performance' of Six Nations by 'best team ever' despite loss in Paris
The group were rescued by helicopter. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue.
Warning for walkers after four people rescued from Cairngorms
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins battles with Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's young players will learn from 7-0 defeat to ruthless…
Three guests posed for a photo with their cocktails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Cocktails were shaken not stirred at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
Police have issued an appeal to try and trace Harry Ward. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for missing teen, 15, last seen on Saturday in Banff
France's Gael Fickou goes through for the clinching try in Paris.
France 32 Scotland 21: Calamitous first quarter gives fighting Scots too much to do…
A large wood structure on the River Dee. Image: River Dee Trust.
Trees to help protect salmon and trout to be installed on River Dee with…
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner.
Formartine overcome Rothes; Banks o' Dee prove too strong for Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented