Peterhead: Jason Brown says players need to pay club back with survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jason Brown says players need to pay club back with survival

By Jamie Durent
March 4, 2023, 6:00 am
Jason Brown scores for Peterhead against Dunfermline. Image: Duncan Brown
Jason Brown scores for Peterhead against Dunfermline. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead defender Jason Brown says the players owe it to the club to get themselves out of trouble in League One.

The Buchan side have had a season of constant difficulty and along with Clyde, find themselves cut adrift at the bottom of the division.

At this stage it looks to be a scrap between the two sides as to who goes down automatically and who gets a second chance in the play-offs.

But Brown, who joined the club in 2017, reckons the players need to pay back the club for all their support and give themselves a fighting chance.

“We’ve been saying all season it’s been nowhere near good enough, at all,” said Brown. “For the standards of Peterhead.

“The way we’re looked after, we’re majorly underperforming and we owe it to everyone else to try and treat every game as a cup final.

Peterhead defender Jason Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead defender Jason Brown. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“It’s been majorly disappointing but there’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves now. We’re in this situation and only us can get ourselves out of it.”

Peterhead head to Falkirk this weekend with the gap to Clyde in ninth down to two points.

With games running out, the onus is on the Blue Toon to take points against the league’s top sides if they are to stand a chance in the survival battle.

“We’ve got two really tough games coming up and we’ve got to be looking at taking something from one, if not both of them,” added Brown.

“That’s the position we’re in. We can’t roll over and say it’s a free-hit anymore, because it’s definitely not. It’s games we need to pick up points in.

“If we don’t, then we’ll not be where we want to be at the end of the season. We’ve got nothing else to lay back on now.”

The Blue Toon have recently moved their Tuesday night’s training sessions to Balmoor, having primarily used Dundee as their base twice a week.

“It’s hopefully given us all a wee boost and a bit more of a connection with the fans,” added Brown. “They’ve been coming to watch so long may it last.

“We were used to the travelling down to Dundee, with long nights and long days combining work and training.

“We’re still going down to Dundee on a Thursday but once a week is fine. It wasn’t ideal twice a week but that’s the way it was and it worked for years.

“It’s been a nice change recently and I think it’s helped the new lads get to know the club. If the guys can get up there and spend a bit more time up there, it makes life easier for everyone.

“You get to know the guys better and they get to know us better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: David Robertson talks up side's chances of positive Falkirk result
Peterhead's Jack Wilkie celebrates scoring against Kelty Hearts. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-1 Kelty Hearts: Jack Wilkie on target as Blue Toon make their point
Peterhead defender Kevin Joshua in action against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Kevin Joshua making Scotland a home away from home
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead: David Robertson hopes to reap benefits of Balmoor training base
Peterhead's Daniel Fosu holds off Erik Sula. Image: Duncan Brown.
Clyde 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon edged out in crucial bottom of the table encounter
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead players need no reminder of importance of Clyde game - David Robertson
Peterhead defender Jack Wilkie. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Dundee loanee Jack Wilkie tries to find positives amid difficult season
John Allan was the top scorer on Shetland last year. Image: Brian Gray Photography
John Allan: The amateur player signed from Shetland determined to seize his chance at…
Pittodrie Stadium in the 1920s. Image: Supplied.
Aberdeen's record 13-0 win in 1923 left a dark cloud over Peterhead FC
New Peterhead signing Jack MacIver made his debut against Alloa. Image: Duncan Brown.
Alloa 1-0 Peterhead: Blue Toon remain level on points with Clyde at bottom of…

Most Read

1
A Buccaneer fighter jet used to be at the spot near the Elgin petrol station. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Thomson
End of an era as new purpose approved for former Buccaneer jet site at…
2
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
3
Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have been locked up over a series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Image: Facebook
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
4
A Sikorsky S-92A Helibus at Aberdeen International Airport last year. Image: .Chris Sumner.
North Sea helicopter emergency lands at Sumburgh Airport in Shetland
5
British Airways flight Inverness
More than 100 Inverness passengers stuck in London after British Airways flight cancelled
6
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween Picture shows; Drink-driving minister Donald MacSween. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Copyline Date; 03/03/2023
Drink-driving Highland minister crashed car and kept going – despite only having three tyres
7
20,000 new bins will be rolling out to Aberdeenshire households, in the first wave of introducing a three-bin, three-week waste collection cycle in the region. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
8
The Boddam Post Office at the Red Shed will be "temporarily" closing. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’
9
The case is being heard at Inverness Sheriff Court
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
10
Stolen chips was the least of it at The Captain's Table as manager Sam Masson treats reporter Andy Morton to a Karen's Night experience. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain’s Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night

More from Press and Journal

Mary-Jane has been sorting through boxes of family memorabilia.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A spring clean brings family memories
Nature Watch: Beavers, burrs, buzzards and blackbirds on River Earn walk
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Kilmarnock.
Winger Vicente Besuijen back at Aberdeen for injury assessment
Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Mattie Pollock aims to use Aberdeen loan spell to prove he can shine…
Elgin Sheriff Court.
'But he calls himself Asian': Racist tries to defend 'go back to your own…
Canada's Evelyne Viens, left, Ashley Lawrence, center and Julia Grosso ( 7) wear their shirts inside out during the national anthem before a SheBelieves Cup match against Japan, in protest over equal pay. Image: LM Otero/AP/Shutterstock (13779075n)
Rachel Corsie: Concerning time for women's international football ahead of the World Cup
BioCafe owner Iwona Szmid and employee Angie.
Dragons' Den breathes fire into matcha drink - but what is it and who's…
UK courts have so far resisted attempts to change assisted dying laws. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Should we have the right to die?
Robbie Deas is shaping up for Saturday's Championship showdown at Ayr United. Image: SNS Group
Robbie Deas: Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds 'one of the best' managers I've had
Yvie with Scottish rugby players Finn Russell, left, and Sione Tuipulotu.
Yvie Burnett gets cosy in Scandinavia and does a voiceover in Cologne

Editor's Picks

Most Commented