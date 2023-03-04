Peterhead: Jason Brown says players need to pay club back with survival

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Peterhead defender Jason Brown says the players owe it to the club to get themselves out of trouble in League One.

The Buchan side have had a season of constant difficulty and along with Clyde, find themselves cut adrift at the bottom of the division.

At this stage it looks to be a scrap between the two sides as to who goes down automatically and who gets a second chance in the play-offs.

But Brown, who joined the club in 2017, reckons the players need to pay back the club for all their support and give themselves a fighting chance.

“We’ve been saying all season it’s been nowhere near good enough, at all,” said Brown. “For the standards of Peterhead.

“The way we’re looked after, we’re majorly underperforming and we owe it to everyone else to try and treat every game as a cup final.

“It’s been majorly disappointing but there’s no time to feel sorry for ourselves now. We’re in this situation and only us can get ourselves out of it.”

Peterhead head to Falkirk this weekend with the gap to Clyde in ninth down to two points.

With games running out, the onus is on the Blue Toon to take points against the league’s top sides if they are to stand a chance in the survival battle.

“We’ve got two really tough games coming up and we’ve got to be looking at taking something from one, if not both of them,” added Brown.

“That’s the position we’re in. We can’t roll over and say it’s a free-hit anymore, because it’s definitely not. It’s games we need to pick up points in.

“If we don’t, then we’ll not be where we want to be at the end of the season. We’ve got nothing else to lay back on now.”

The Blue Toon have recently moved their Tuesday night’s training sessions to Balmoor, having primarily used Dundee as their base twice a week.

“It’s hopefully given us all a wee boost and a bit more of a connection with the fans,” added Brown. “They’ve been coming to watch so long may it last.

“We were used to the travelling down to Dundee, with long nights and long days combining work and training.

Open training session at Balmoor tonight ⚽️

6.30pm – 8.30pm

All welcome 🔵⚪️💙 pic.twitter.com/j1TNqWD8uc — Peterhead FC (@pfcofficial) February 28, 2023

“We’re still going down to Dundee on a Thursday but once a week is fine. It wasn’t ideal twice a week but that’s the way it was and it worked for years.

“It’s been a nice change recently and I think it’s helped the new lads get to know the club. If the guys can get up there and spend a bit more time up there, it makes life easier for everyone.

“You get to know the guys better and they get to know us better.”