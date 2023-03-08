Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead’s fortunes after penning new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Andy McCarthy insists he wants to repay Peterhead by getting the club heading in the right direction.

McCarthy has committed his future to the Blue Toon, signing a contract extension until 2025, and hands the club a timely boost during their relegation battle.

The former Partick Thistle midfielder joined Peterhead in 2020 and was a regular under Jim McInally.

He has continued to be an influential figure under his successor David Robertson and is pleased to sign a contract extension.

“The club is in a wee bit of a difficult position just now and I wanted to help them get back up,” said McCarthy.

“I owed it to the club, for everything they’ve done for me, to give them a bit of security with my future.

“No matter what happens, no matter what division we’re in, I’ll be here and want to do well next year.

“I always think Peterhead have been good with me; I was injured at the start of the season and they looked after me.

“There was interest from other clubs but that’s football. There wasn’t really any doubt I was going to sign.

“I want the club to do well and first and foremost that means staying in this league.”

‘Nobody wants to be in an unsuccessful team’

Peterhead and Clyde are the two clubs embroiled in a tussle at the bottom of League One to avoid dropping out of the division.

The Blue Toon were beaten heavily on the road against Falkirk at the weekend but McCarthy has seen positive signs in recent weeks.

“It has been tough – the Falkirk game was unacceptable but before that you could see a wee corner being turned,” he added. “We’re definitely progressing under the gaffer – we’re gelling as a team.

“I always feel a bit of responsibility, having been here a wee while. It hurts when results go against you.

“I was out for a lot of the season so it was about getting myself back and feeling confident again.

“Nobody wants to be in an unsuccessful team. You could see before the Falkirk game we were getting better and better.

“The gaffer, Ian (Esslemont, assistant manager) and Jimmy (Lindsay, first-team coach) have been good to me so hopefully we can have a good end to the season.”

Peterhead recently moved their Tuesday training nights up to Balmoor, with McCarthy one of the players based in the central belt who are being looked after individually by coach Jimmy Lindsay, rather than travelling up north.

“As much as you want to dedicate your life to football, you have a full-time job,” said McCarthy. “Work is important to me and you have to find a balance.

“It’s tough but I’m someone who works as hard as I can.”