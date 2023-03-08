Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead’s fortunes after penning new deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Andy McCarthy wants to revive Peterhead’s fortunes after penning new deal

By Jamie Durent
March 8, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 10:48 am
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Andy McCarthy insists he wants to repay Peterhead by getting the club heading in the right direction.

McCarthy has committed his future to the Blue Toon, signing a contract extension until 2025, and hands the club a timely boost during their relegation battle.

The former Partick Thistle midfielder joined Peterhead in 2020 and was a regular under Jim McInally.

He has continued to be an influential figure under his successor David Robertson and is pleased to sign a contract extension.

“The club is in a wee bit of a difficult position just now and I wanted to help them get back up,” said McCarthy.

“I owed it to the club, for everything they’ve done for me, to give them a bit of security with my future.

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action against Falkirk. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action against Falkirk. Image: Duncan Brown

“No matter what happens, no matter what division we’re in, I’ll be here and want to do well next year.

“I always think Peterhead have been good with me; I was injured at the start of the season and they looked after me.

“There was interest from other clubs but that’s football. There wasn’t really any doubt I was going to sign.

“I want the club to do well and first and foremost that means staying in this league.”

‘Nobody wants to be in an unsuccessful team’

Peterhead and Clyde are the two clubs embroiled in a tussle at the bottom of League One to avoid dropping out of the division.

The Blue Toon were beaten heavily on the road against Falkirk at the weekend but McCarthy has seen positive signs in recent weeks.

“It has been tough – the Falkirk game was unacceptable but before that you could see a wee corner being turned,” he added. “We’re definitely progressing under the gaffer – we’re gelling as a team.

“I always feel a bit of responsibility, having been here a wee while. It hurts when results go against you.

“I was out for a lot of the season so it was about getting myself back and feeling confident again.

“Nobody wants to be in an unsuccessful team. You could see before the Falkirk game we were getting better and better.

“The gaffer, Ian (Esslemont, assistant manager) and Jimmy (Lindsay, first-team coach) have been good to me so hopefully we can have a good end to the season.”

Peterhead recently moved their Tuesday training nights up to Balmoor, with McCarthy one of the players based in the central belt who are being looked after individually by coach Jimmy Lindsay, rather than travelling up north.

“As much as you want to dedicate your life to football, you have a full-time job,” said McCarthy. “Work is important to me and you have to find a balance.

“It’s tough but I’m someone who works as hard as I can.”

