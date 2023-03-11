Danny Strachan aims to channel frustration into Peterhead’s survival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Danny Strachan aims to channel frustration into Peterhead’s survival

By Jamie Durent
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Danny Strachan in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Image; Duncan Brown
Danny Strachan in action for Peterhead against Airdrieonians. Image; Duncan Brown

Danny Strachan has been frustrated by his fringe role at Peterhead – but that has not dimmed his desire to help keep them up.

Full-back Strachan was recalled to the side last weekend for the 5-0 defeat against Falkirk, his first start since December 24.

It has been a tough watch for Strachan as his home-town club remains at the foot of League One, following a very poor season.

“It’s always difficult when you’re not in the team,” he said. “You need to keep your head down, work hard and try force your way into the team.

“I have always wanted to play for this club, so I want to be in the team. I want to be the one that helps keep us up.

Peterhead defender Danny Strachan in action against Montrose. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead defender Danny Strachan in action against Montrose. Image: Duncan Brown

“I feel it’s a bigger club than being in League Two.

“I have been in the crowd when they’ve been struggling and it’s not nice.

“But I’ve been in the crowd when things are going well.

“If we can get a couple of results then we can go into the play-offs with confidence.”

The talk of play-offs is a clear indication of where Peterhead find themselves. They are 21 points adrift of eighth spot and automatic safety.

The best-case scenario now, with nine games to go, is to consign Clyde to the automatic relegation spot at the bottom of the table and give themselves a second-chance in the play-offs.

“It definitely looks that way now,” added Strachan. “The gap is too far to overcome, so we need to make sure we finish above Clyde and go into the play-offs feeling confident.

“We need to finish strong and we’re the best team of the four in the play-offs.”

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown

On the back of the thumping against Falkirk, Peterhead’s task does not get much easier.

They take on league-leaders Dunfermline this afternoon at Balmoor – provided the pitch passes an 8am inspection – with time running out to put points on the board.

“We know it will be a difficult game,” added Strachan. “We managed to get a point down there at the start of the season, but we’ll need to be at our best to get anything from it.

“We don’t really have an easy game in this league.

“At home, we need to start picking up points. We can’t afford any more free hits and relying on Clyde not winning.”

 

