Peterhead: David Robertson has no issues with ‘heated moments’ among players

David Robertson was happy to see heated discussions in the Peterhead changing room – as it shows the players care.

The Blue Toon boss revealed there were a few angry words exchanged after they shipped five goals in the last 30 minutes against Falkirk.

Given Peterhead’s predicament, it is easy to understand why players have grown frustrated at recent results.

Robertson had not seen the players between Saturday and last night, due to training being cancelled on Tuesday, but does not mind them airing grievances.

“There was a few heated moments (after Falkirk) – it shows everyone cares,” he said. “If you didn’t have that bit of fight then you would be worried.

“When I came in after the Edinburgh game, we’d just lost 4-0 and the music was on in the changing room. It didn’t look like anyone cared.

“There should be a bit of pride in what they do. You have guys that have been here for a while and feel for the club. But it’s not just them who are frustrated, it’s the new guys, too.

“It’s important you have a reaction and don’t just accept a heavy defeat. There’s a frustration and when you’re in the game for so long and things go against you, it’s tough for the players.”

Peterhead are still in touch with Clyde at the bottom of League One, but it looks a two-way battle: to see who goes down automatically and who gets a second chance in the play-offs.

‘It can be hard to raise yourselves’

The Blue Toon face league-leaders Dunfermline at Balmoor on Saturday and need to start picking up points.

“For most of the season, it’s been between us and Clyde,” added Robertson. “It can be hard to raise yourselves, but from where we are, it would be an achievement to make the play-offs. That’s probably been the aim for a few months now.

“Dunfermline are a difficult team, but at home, you would like to think we could do something in the game and we may have a different approach to it.”

Peterhead were buoyed by the news this week Andy McCarthy had signed a new two-year deal with the club, as Robertson pushes ahead with his recruitment plans for next season.

“He’s one of the players, since I came in, who I wanted to keep,” he added. “The club did what they can to keep him and it’s great he’ll be here for another couple of years.

“It gives us a good chance to build something. There’s a core of players I want here, so it’s not a case of having a new team every season.

“Behind the scenes, we have tied up one or two players and have existing players to finalise. Players are agreeing to stay and can see it’s a great club that they want to play for.”