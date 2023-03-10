Peterhead: David Robertson has no issues with ‘heated moments’ among players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: David Robertson has no issues with ‘heated moments’ among players

By Jamie Durent
March 10, 2023, 11:45 am
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

David Robertson was happy to see heated discussions in the Peterhead changing room – as it shows the players care.

The Blue Toon boss revealed there were a few angry words exchanged after they shipped five goals in the last 30 minutes against Falkirk.

Given Peterhead’s predicament, it is easy to understand why players have grown frustrated at recent results.

Robertson had not seen the players between Saturday and last night, due to training being cancelled on Tuesday, but does not mind them airing grievances.

“There was a few heated moments (after Falkirk) – it shows everyone cares,” he said. “If you didn’t have that bit of fight then you would be worried.

“When I came in after the Edinburgh game, we’d just lost 4-0 and the music was on in the changing room. It didn’t look like anyone cared.

Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager David Robertson during the Falkirk game. Image: Duncan Brown

“There should be a bit of pride in what they do. You have guys that have been here for a while and feel for the club. But it’s not just them who are frustrated, it’s the new guys, too.

“It’s important you have a reaction and don’t just accept a heavy defeat. There’s a frustration and when you’re in the game for so long and things go against you, it’s tough for the players.”

Peterhead are still in touch with Clyde at the bottom of League One, but it looks a two-way battle: to see who goes down automatically and who gets a second chance in the play-offs.

‘It can be hard to raise yourselves’

The Blue Toon face league-leaders Dunfermline at Balmoor on Saturday and need to start picking up points.

“For most of the season, it’s been between us and Clyde,” added Robertson. “It can be hard to raise yourselves, but from where we are, it would be an achievement to make the play-offs. That’s probably been the aim for a few months now.

“Dunfermline are a difficult team, but at home, you would like to think we could do something in the game and we may have a different approach to it.”

Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action against Falkirk. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Andy McCarthy in action against Falkirk. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead were buoyed by the news this week Andy McCarthy had signed a new two-year deal with the club, as Robertson pushes ahead with his recruitment plans for next season.

“He’s one of the players, since I came in, who I wanted to keep,” he added. “The club did what they can to keep him and it’s great he’ll be here for another couple of years.

“It gives us a good chance to build something. There’s a core of players I want here, so it’s not a case of having a new team every season.

“Behind the scenes, we have tied up one or two players and have existing players to finalise. Players are agreeing to stay and can see it’s a great club that they want to play for.”

