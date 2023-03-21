Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison felt he had no option but to part company with manager David Robertson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison felt he had no option but to part company with manager David Robertson

By Danny Law
March 21, 2023, 4:33 pm Updated: March 21, 2023, 5:52 pm
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead manager David Robertson. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison admitted a series of “embarrassing results” left him with no option but to part company with manager David Robertson.

The Blue Toon confirmed the departure of Robertson on Tuesday afternoon less than four months after taking charge at Balmoor.

A heavy 7-0 defeat by Airdrieonians at the weekend proved the final straw with Robertson dismissed with a record of one win, two draws and nine defeats from 12 league games.

It was Robertson’s first job since a five-year stint at Indian side Real Kashmir. He had previously had spells in charge of Elgin, Montrose and Phoenix FC.

Club captain Ryan Strachan and midfielder Jordon Brown have been placed in charge of the team for this weekend’s visit of Alloa.

The Balmoor side sit bottom of League One with 12 points from 28 games – three points behind Clyde but with a game in hand.

Morrison said: “Unfortunately it just didn’t work out.

“We did extend the budget to try to keep us up.

“It just hasn’t worked and I haven’t seen any light at the end of the tunnel.

“The last few results have been embarrassing for the club and we have seen the reaction from the fans.

“There was a feeling we looked resigned to going into League Two whereas we really want to make a fight of it to stay in the league.

“There is an outside chance we can do that.

“I wished him well but we just didn’t see any improvement going forward.”

A tough act to follow

Morrison admitted it was difficult for Robertson to follow long-serving manager Jim McInally who left the club in November after 11 years in the dugout.

He said: “It was a bit of a poisoned chalice because although it was a poor season under Jim, a good manager doesn’t become a bad manager.

“A lot of it was down to losing so many good players from the previous season and really not finding the ones we wanted for this season.

“It has been a poor season overall but normally with a new appointment you get a bit of a bounce.

“There has been no bounce and the new signings he has taken in with the extended budget haven’t worked at all.”

David Robertson struggled to transform the fortunes of the League One side. Image: Duncan Brown.

Blue Toon assessing options

Morrison says the Peterhead board have already started looking at their next options.

He said: “We have already got our thinking hats on so we will take it from there.

“Right now, we don’t want to be manager-less.

“We don’t want to jump in. I’m not saying we won’t get a stop-gap manager.

“It is too early to say.

“If we can finish above Clyde we can get into a play-off position.

“There is still a bit of hope, I’m not resigned to us going down.

“We want to stay up – even though it has been a disastrous season.

“We will look to rebuild for next season.”

Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Morrison thanked Robertson for his efforts at the club and was disappointed the move didn’t work out for the 54-year-old.

He added: “I think he was quite pragmatic.

“I think, in his defence, he found it hard as well, maybe following in Jim’s footsteps.

“Jim had been there for so long and we’d had a lot of success over that long period.

“It was a difficult position to come into and I’m sure he felt that as well.”

The Peterhead statement confirming Robertson’s departure read: “Peterhead Football Club can confirm that today we have parted company with first team manager David Robertson and his management team.

“Unfortunately results have been disappointing and the club felt that a parting of the ways would be in the best interests of Peterhead FC.

“We would like to go on record to thank David for his contribution to the club and he leaves with our best wishes.

“For this weekend’s match against Alloa Athletic, club captain Ryan Strachan along with Jordon Brown will assume the role of joint caretaker manager.”

 

