Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle

Peterhead midfielder Jack MacIver insists everyone at the club wants to help them avoid relegation to League Two.

The Buchan side have seven games remaining to save their skin in the third-tier, as both they and Clyde jostle for the play-off spot.

Both sides are well adrift of automatic safety in League One and it is a straight fight between going down automatically and giving themselves a reprieve in the play-offs.

Clyde hold a three-point advantage going into this weekend, when Peterhead make their longest journey of the season down to Queen of the South and the Bully Wee, are at home to promotion-chasing Falkirk.

‘It’s going to be difficult’

They have only won two games all campaign, but if they are to stand any chance of staying up, Peterhead will have to buck the losing trend.

“We have to get together, keep working hard and implement what we’re doing in training on to the pitch,” said MacIver.

“You can say what you want, but if you don’t get performances and wins, it doesn’t really mean anything.

“Hopefully we can start on Saturday.

“It’s going to be difficult. We respect Queens (with them) having come (down) from the Championship last year. But we’ll be ready to go down there and get a result.

“We need to start winning games – every game we go into we need to win if we want to stay in League One, which everyone does.”

Interim team of Brown and Strachan needed a reaction

The Blue Toon are under the temporary care of players Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan until a new appointment is made.

Chairman Rodger Morrison said earlier this week they were in no rush to name a successor to David Robertson and wanted to make sure they got the appointment right.

“The manager leaving took everyone by surprise, but that’s what happens in football,” MacIver added. “You’ve just got to move on.

“Since Strachs and Jordon have taken over, you can see a difference in training and you definitely saw a difference last Saturday.

“You need a reaction straight away when something like that happens. Both of them said that and so did the chairman.

“Hopefully we can keep doing what we’re doing in training and bring it into Saturdays.”

MacIver joined Peterhead at the end of January on loan from Highland League side Formartine United, and while game-time has been hard to come by, he hopes to make the most of this opportunity.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said MacIver. “I haven’t had as much game-time as I would have liked to under the old manager, but that’s just what happens.

“But Jordon and Strachs played me last Saturday and I thought I did well.

“They made clear when they came in they needed players to stand up for Peterhead and hopefully the boys that get picked on Saturday can do that.”