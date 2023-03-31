Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead: Jack MacIver insists club is united in relegation battle

The Blue Toon face seven crucial games to give themselves a fighting chance of survival in League One

By Jamie Durent
Peterhead midfielder Jack MacIver. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead midfielder Jack MacIver. Image: Duncan Brown

Peterhead midfielder Jack MacIver insists everyone at the club wants to help them avoid relegation to League Two.

The Buchan side have seven games remaining to save their skin in the third-tier, as both they and Clyde jostle for the play-off spot.

Both sides are well adrift of automatic safety in League One and it is a straight fight between going down automatically and giving themselves a reprieve in the play-offs.

Clyde hold a three-point advantage going into this weekend, when Peterhead make their longest journey of the season down to Queen of the South and the Bully Wee, are at home to promotion-chasing Falkirk.

‘It’s going to be difficult’

They have only won two games all campaign, but if they are to stand any chance of staying up, Peterhead will have to buck the losing trend.

“We have to get together, keep working hard and implement what we’re doing in training on to the pitch,” said MacIver.

“You can say what you want, but if you don’t get performances and wins, it doesn’t really mean anything.

Jack MacIver in action for Peterhead against Alloa Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown
Jack MacIver in action for Peterhead against Alloa Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown

“Hopefully we can start on Saturday.

“It’s going to be difficult. We respect Queens (with them) having come (down) from the Championship last year. But we’ll be ready to go down there and get a result.

“We need to start winning games – every game we go into we need to win if we want to stay in League One, which everyone does.”

Interim team of Brown and Strachan needed a reaction

The Blue Toon are under the temporary care of players Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan until a new appointment is made.

Chairman Rodger Morrison said earlier this week they were in no rush to name a successor to David Robertson and wanted to make sure they got the appointment right.

“The manager leaving took everyone by surprise, but that’s what happens in football,” MacIver added. “You’ve just got to move on.

“Since Strachs and Jordon have taken over, you can see a difference in training and you definitely saw a difference last Saturday.

Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown in action against Alloa Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead player-coach Jordon Brown in action against Alloa Athletic. Image: Duncan Brown

“You need a reaction straight away when something like that happens. Both of them said that and so did the chairman.

“Hopefully we can keep doing what we’re doing in training and bring it into Saturdays.”

MacIver joined Peterhead at the end of January on loan from Highland League side Formartine United, and while game-time has been hard to come by, he hopes to make the most of this opportunity.

“I’ve really enjoyed it,” said MacIver. “I haven’t had as much game-time as I would have liked to under the old manager, but that’s just what happens.

“But Jordon and Strachs played me last Saturday and I thought I did well.

“They made clear when they came in they needed players to stand up for Peterhead and hopefully the boys that get picked on Saturday can do that.”

