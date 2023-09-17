Jason Brown hails ‘massive’ victory after Peterhead end Bonnyrigg Rose’s unbeaten start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Jason Brown hails ‘massive’ victory after Peterhead end Bonnyrigg Rose’s unbeaten start

A late penalty from Kieran Shanks gave the Blue Toon a welcome win at Balmoor.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead captain Jason Brown claimed the Blue Toon’s late victory over Bonnyrigg Rose was vital in kickstarting their League Two season.

Kieran Shanks scored an 89th minute penalty to give the Buchan team their first home league win this season and send their opponents crashing to a first defeat of the campaign.

The victory was exactly what the Balmoor men needed after picking up one point from their previous three league games and failing to win any of their four home fixtures in all competitions.

Brown said:  “This was massive. It was a must-win for us so early on in the season.

“We talked about it in the dressing room that we had to get three points no matter how we did it.

“Of course we know we can play better but the main objective was to get three points so we have got to be happy with our day’s work.”

Kieran Shanks nets the winner for Peterhead from the penalty spot. Image: Duncan Brown. 

Peterhead had managed wins on the road against East Fife and Clyde while they registered an impressive victory at League One Annan in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

But before Saturday, it had been a different story playing in front of their own supporters and Brown is now calling for the team to push on.

Brown added: “It is a monkey off the back. We were all aware we had not won here yet so this was big for us.

“The way we want to go this season is to win our home games and definitely be competitive.

“We were off the back of a couple of bad results at Balmoor so we are delighted to get over the line.”

There were several nearly moments for Peterhead in the first half but they started to carry their biggest threat once substitutions were made in the second half.

Indeed, two of the replacements combined to give the hosts the upper hand in the 70th minute as Jack Brown fed Hamish Ritchie, who took a touch before curling a delightful 14-yard effort into the top corner.

It was the moment of quality the game had been crying out for but when Bonnyrigg were awarded a penalty 10 minutes later, it looked like it would not be decisive.

Neil Martynuik stroked home after Jordan Armstrong was adjudged to have fouled Angus Mailer from a corner.

Celebration time as Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates. Image: Duncan Brown. 

However, the Blue Toon responded admirably by piling on late pressure, which was ultimately rewarded when they were given a spot-kick of their own.

Rory McAllister went down under a challenge from Dean Watson and Shanks made no mistake to earn his team a deserved win.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown said: “The players gave us a bit of a heart attack even after we scored.

“But sometimes we just need to get over the line, especially to achieve that first home win. It’s brilliant and really important for us.

“We came off the back of two defeats in the league and had not won in three.

“But all round it’s a great feeling and there is no better feeling than winning it at the end.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister watches on as Kieran Shanks gets away from Annan's Benjamin Lussint
Peterhead: Jordon Brown pleased with signs of a successful Rory McAllister and Kieran Shanks…
Joe McKee in action for Peterhead in a League Two match against Stranraer.
Joe McKee keen to use experience at higher level to help Peterhead achieve aims…
Andy McCarthy battles with Dundee United's Tony Watt at Tannadice.
Peterhead to face Dundee United in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks (second from right) celebrates with his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown thrilled with strong showing at Annan
Peterhead player/co-manager Ryan Strachan in action in a League Two match.
Ryan Strachan urges Peterhead to win 'ugly' if needed to avoid three successive defeats
Danny Strachan, right, in action for Peterhead in a League Two match against Stranraer.
Danny Strachan wants to experience success with hometown club Peterhead
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown dishes out instructions from the touchline
Stranraer 2-1 Peterhead: Blue Toon sit sixth in League Two following defeat
Rory McAllister in action for Peterhead during his previous spell in 2018.
Club legend Rory McAllister plans to end career at Peterhead after making return on…
Peterhead winger Robert Ward battles with East Fife's Sean Docherty on the opening day of the League Two season.
Robert Ward relishing League Two challenge with Peterhead after Highland League experiences
Betfred Cup 2018 Brechin City v Peterhead Glebe Park, Brechin Pictured is Peterhead captain Rory McAllister. Pictured on 14/07/2018 Picture by DARRELL BENNS
Peterhead legend Rory McAllister returns to Balmoor