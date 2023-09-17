Jason Brown hails ‘massive’ victory after Peterhead end Bonnyrigg Rose’s unbeaten start

Peterhead captain Jason Brown claimed the Blue Toon’s late victory over Bonnyrigg Rose was vital in kickstarting their League Two season.

Kieran Shanks scored an 89th minute penalty to give the Buchan team their first home league win this season and send their opponents crashing to a first defeat of the campaign.

The victory was exactly what the Balmoor men needed after picking up one point from their previous three league games and failing to win any of their four home fixtures in all competitions.

Brown said: “This was massive. It was a must-win for us so early on in the season.

“We talked about it in the dressing room that we had to get three points no matter how we did it.

“Of course we know we can play better but the main objective was to get three points so we have got to be happy with our day’s work.”

Peterhead had managed wins on the road against East Fife and Clyde while they registered an impressive victory at League One Annan in the Challenge Cup last weekend.

But before Saturday, it had been a different story playing in front of their own supporters and Brown is now calling for the team to push on.

Brown added: “It is a monkey off the back. We were all aware we had not won here yet so this was big for us.

“The way we want to go this season is to win our home games and definitely be competitive.

“We were off the back of a couple of bad results at Balmoor so we are delighted to get over the line.”

There were several nearly moments for Peterhead in the first half but they started to carry their biggest threat once substitutions were made in the second half.

Indeed, two of the replacements combined to give the hosts the upper hand in the 70th minute as Jack Brown fed Hamish Ritchie, who took a touch before curling a delightful 14-yard effort into the top corner.

It was the moment of quality the game had been crying out for but when Bonnyrigg were awarded a penalty 10 minutes later, it looked like it would not be decisive.

Neil Martynuik stroked home after Jordan Armstrong was adjudged to have fouled Angus Mailer from a corner.

However, the Blue Toon responded admirably by piling on late pressure, which was ultimately rewarded when they were given a spot-kick of their own.

Rory McAllister went down under a challenge from Dean Watson and Shanks made no mistake to earn his team a deserved win.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown said: “The players gave us a bit of a heart attack even after we scored.

“But sometimes we just need to get over the line, especially to achieve that first home win. It’s brilliant and really important for us.

“We came off the back of two defeats in the league and had not won in three.

“But all round it’s a great feeling and there is no better feeling than winning it at the end.”