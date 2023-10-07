Peterhead have a target on their backs insists co-boss Jordon Brown

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown believes he and Ryan Strachan’s side will have a target on their backs after moving to the top of League Two.

The new league leaders are the team to catch after moving a point clear of Stenhousemuir.

The Blue Toon went top thanks to a resounding 6-0 win over Elgin City last weekend.

Brown is pleased to see his side at the summit but knows other teams in the division will be targeting the Blue Toon.

The Peterhead co-boss said: “Being the team which came down last year you are the one people look at as a bit of a scalp.

“I know the league will be so open in this first part of the season but we just have to keep building momentum and put points on the board.

“We’ve scored the most (15) and conceded the least (five) which is where we want to be. It’s a complete flip around from where we were last season.”

Co-manager’s praise for clinical display

Peterhead moved top of the division in style last weekend as doubles from Scott Ross, Kieran Shanks and goals from Rory McAllister and Hamish Ritchie gave the Blue Toon a resounding win against their former Highland League rivals at Balmoor.

The goal spree grabbed the headlines but Brown was pleased with the overall display from the team.

He said: “We were delighted with the performance. You can’t complain winning 6-0 and it what was the boys deserved.

“We scored a couple of early goals which we’ve maybe lacked in previous weeks and we went on to take full advantage of the chances we had.

“We were clinical.

“We’ve only conceded a penalty in the last four games and a strong defence gives us a platform to go forward.

“We scored three goals from set-piece opportunities and it was great all round.”

‘Forfar are a young, hungry team’

Next up for Brown and Strachan’s men is a trip to Station Park to face Forfar on Saturday.

The Loons are seventh in the division but Brown insists the coaching staff will not underestimate the Loons.

He said: “Forfar will be tough. It’s the only unknown we have left and it’s the last game in the quarter.

“Any away game in this league is tough and Forfar are a young, hungry team.

“They also were unbeaten themselves last month so it will be tough.

“But we have to go there with more confidence and deal with the pressures that come with being top of the pile.

“We had a blip at Stranraer but managed to put it right at Dumbarton.

“Points away from home are a bonus in this league and the way it has been going so far is something we’re definitely looking to keep on top of.”

Gibbons on the comeback trail

The Blue Toon co-manager has also had some good news with summer signing Kieran Gibbons nearing first team duty.

The summer signing from East Kilbride has yet to feature in a competitive game for the club due to his recovery from ankle surgery.

Brown said: “Kieran should be back in the frame shortly.

“He’s missed a lot of football but did play a couple of games in pre-season.

“Kieran is one of those boys who is so hungry to come back and we’re having to rein him in a bit.

“He has trained a couple of nights and we hope he’s two or three weeks away from being back involved.

“We’re looking forward to it.”