Peterhead have a target on their backs insists co-boss Jordon Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead have a target on their backs insists co-boss Jordon Brown

New league leaders are the team to catch after going top of League Two.

By Paul Third
Peterhead player/co-manager Jordon Brown in action against Annan Athletic in a SPFL Trust Trophy match.
Peterhead player/co-manager Jordon Brown in action. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown believes he and Ryan Strachan’s side will have a target on their backs after moving to the top of League Two.

The new league leaders are the team to catch after moving a point clear of Stenhousemuir.

The Blue Toon went top thanks to a resounding 6-0 win over Elgin City last weekend.

Brown is pleased to see his side at the summit but knows other teams in the division will be targeting the Blue Toon.

The Peterhead co-boss said: “Being the team which came down last year you are the one people look at as a bit of a scalp.

“I know the league will be so open in this first part of the season but we just have to keep building momentum and put points on the board.

“We’ve scored the most (15) and conceded the least (five) which is where we want to be. It’s a complete flip around from where we were last season.”

Co-manager’s praise for clinical display

Rory McAllister celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin
Rory McAllister celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead moved top of the division in style last weekend as doubles from Scott Ross, Kieran Shanks and goals from Rory McAllister and Hamish Ritchie gave the Blue Toon a resounding win against their former Highland League rivals at Balmoor.

The goal spree grabbed the headlines but Brown was pleased with the overall display from the team.

He said: “We were delighted with the performance. You can’t complain winning 6-0 and it what was the boys deserved.

“We scored a couple of early goals which we’ve maybe lacked in previous weeks and we went on to take full advantage of the chances we had.

“We were clinical.

“We’ve only conceded a penalty in the last four games and a strong defence gives us a platform to go forward.

“We scored three goals from set-piece opportunities and  it was great all round.”

‘Forfar are a young, hungry team’

Next up for Brown and Strachan’s men is a trip to Station Park to face Forfar on Saturday.

The Loons are seventh in the division but Brown insists the coaching staff will not underestimate the Loons.

He said: “Forfar will be tough. It’s the only unknown we have left and it’s the last game in the quarter.

“Any away game in this league is tough and Forfar are a young, hungry team.

“They also were unbeaten themselves last month so it will be tough.

“But we have to go there with more confidence and deal with the pressures that come with being top of the pile.

“We had a blip at Stranraer but managed to put it right at Dumbarton.

“Points away from home are a bonus in this league and the way it has been going so far is something we’re definitely looking to keep on top of.”

Gibbons on the comeback trail

Former East Kilbride midfielder Kieran Gibbons, right, joined Peterhead in the summer.

The Blue Toon co-manager has also had some good news with summer signing Kieran Gibbons nearing first team duty.

The summer signing from East Kilbride has yet to feature in a competitive game for the club due to his recovery from ankle surgery.

Brown said: “Kieran should be back in the frame shortly.

“He’s missed a lot of football but did play a couple of games in pre-season.

“Kieran is one of those boys who is so hungry to come back and we’re having to rein him in a bit.

“He has trained a couple of nights and we hope he’s two or three weeks away from being back involved.

“We’re looking forward to it.”

More from Peterhead FC

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister celebrates his goal against Forfar. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead stay top of League Two with 3-1 victory at Forfar
Peterhead's Scott Ross and Partick Thistle's Ben Stanway battle for a header in the Viaplay Cup.
Defender Scott Ross has goals in mind after finding scoring touch at Peterhead
Rory McAllister celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin
Rory McAllister off the mark for Peterhead as talisman happy to contribute in emphatic…
Elgin City manager Barry Smith watches on at Balmoor.
Elgin City manager Barry Smith 'embarrassed' by 6-0 defeat to Peterhead
Scott Ross opens the scoring for Peterhead in a League Two match against Elgin at Balmoor Stadium.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown delighted with 6-0 rout of Elgin City which sends Blue…
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - JUNE 03: The Scottish Cup during a Scottish Cup final match between Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, on June 03, 2023, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
North clubs discover Scottish Cup second round opponents
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie thrilled as perseverance pays off against Dumbarton
Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown: League Two is packed with title contenders
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Partick Thistle. Image: Duncan Brown.
Hamish Ritchie believes the future is bright for Peterhead
Peterhead's Hamish Ritchie celebrates his goal against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Duncan Brown.
Jason Brown hails 'massive' victory after Peterhead end Bonnyrigg Rose's unbeaten start

Conversation