Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown on why Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid’s loan spell was cut short

Peterhead co-manager Jordon Brown has revealed why Aaron Reid was recalled by Aberdeen after his season-long loan was cut short.

Earlier this week, the Dons confirmed the 19-year-old forward had returned to Pittodrie after the loan deal was terminated.

Reid has since joined Breedon Highland League side Formartine United on loan for the rest of the season.

The striker made 20 appearances – with three of those starts – for the Blue Toon in all competitions since joining in the summer, but failed to score any goals.

The Peterhead co-boss admits it is disappointing Reid’s loan spell did not work out, but believes returning to his parent club was the right decision.

Brown said: “The main thing was obviously what was best for Aaron himself and we left the ball in his court.

“We can’t fault Aaron. He had a great attitude and has good attributes, but he wasn’t quite getting the minutes he needed. It made sense for him to go back to Aberdeen.

“I know Aaron was at Elgin City last season, but I think he has fast-tracked himself through. He is still very young and has not played a lot of senior football.

“He has played in the Highland League and did well there to earn his move to Aberdeen, but it is tough to then come into a new environment and to be playing senior football.

“He got some opportunities with us and helped contribute to a couple of goals, so I wouldn’t be disappointed if I was Aaron – I’d be taking it as a great learning curve.”

Brown backs Reid to have successful career

With Reid having already proven his goalscoring credentials in the Highland League with Turriff United – which earned his return to full-time football with the Dons – Brown reckons Formartine is a good move for the teenager.

Brown added: “He has played in the Highland League before and, hopefully, a team there can give him more minutes.

“He has got the right attributes. He is a strong guy and has great pace, and other aspects of his game – knowing where to be on and off the ball – will come with experience and playing more games.

“We all hope he goes on to have a great future in the game, no matter what level it is at.

“Hopefully he can do the business there and really kick on.”

Peterhead host Spartans in League Two on Saturday at Balmoor, and Brown hopes his side can bounce back from successive defeats against Forfar Athletic and Elgin City.

He said: “This is only the second time in the league this season where we have lost two on the bounce and we managed to bounce back from that before.

“It’s a busy time for us with Spartans on Saturday and Dumbarton away on Tuesday night, but it is an opportunity for us to really switch the mentality and build some momentum again.”

January is a busy month for the Blue Toon, who sit second in the table, as they come up against the rest of the top four, starting with fourth-placed Spartans.

Brown said: “It has been a tough spell, but we’ve trained well this week and morale has not dropped.

“This month is going to be massive and we know it is a chance to go out and play the teams who we are competing against at that top end of the table.

“Having a lull at this time of the season is better than having one in March and April, but we want to put things right and give ourselves a platform to go and really kick on.”