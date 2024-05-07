Spartans 2 – Peterhead 1: Blue Toon co-boss Jordon Brown bemoans late play-off penalty ‘sucker-punch’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spartans 2 – Peterhead 1: Blue Toon co-boss Jordon Brown bemoans late play-off penalty ‘sucker-punch’

Peterhead trail going into Saturday's League One play-off semi-final second leg at Balmoor.

By Reporter
Peterhead's Conor O'Keefe opens the scoring against Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead will go into Saturday’s League One play-off semi-final second leg 2-1 down following a controversial stoppage-time penalty winner for Spartans at Ainslie Park.

After a lively beginning to proceedings, it was the visitors who stormed ahead after only eight minutes, Hamish Ritchie catching the Spartans defence napping with a long ball over the top which fell nicely to the unmarked Conor O’Keefe. He had time to steady himself before sending a measured lob over the stranded Blair Carswell and into the empty net.

The Edinburgh side almost equalised in the 16th minute, top-scorer Henderson charging into the penalty area from the left-hand side before laying the ball on a plate for strike partner Marc McNulty, whose shot was blocked by Ryan Strachan.

Spartans drew level from the resultant corner, though, the Peterhead defence failing to deal with Cammy Russell’s cross, leaving Paul Watson free to drive the ball past Stuart McKenzie from eight yards out.

Kieran Shanks twice tested Carswell as the Blue Toon battled to regain the advantage before half-time and the Spartans keeper was again called into action shortly after the break, diving to block a blistering 20-yard shot from Flynn Duffy.

Peterhead looked by far the hungrier side in the second half, their cause aided by the introduction of talismanic frontman Rory McAllister.

But Spartans almost took the lead with 17 minutes remaining when a 25-yard free-kick from James Craigen almost deceived McKenzie, who managed to touch the ball away for a corner.

With a draw looking the likely outcome, Henderson’s 91st-minute close-range shot hit the crossbar and, in the ensuing scramble, a penalty kick was awarded following a foul by Danny Strachan.

The Spartans striker converted the award with panache to seal the first leg victory.

Peterhead celebrate Conor O’Keefe’s goal to make it 1-0 against Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.

It left promotion-chasing League Two runners-up Peterhead with a deficit to overturn if they are to keep their promotion dream alive by despatching the side who finished a place below them at Balmoor this weekend.

Co-manager Jordon Brown said: “It feels sore but we have to remember it’s just half-time in the tie.

“I think for the best part of the 90 minutes tonight we did everything we needed to do to win the game, so to get sucker-punched like that right at the end has really hurt us.

“It’s frustrating, but we just need to take it on the chin, regroup and go again on Saturday.”

In the other League One play-offs semi-final, League Two’s fourth-placed side Dumbarton made home advantage count to take a 2-1 lead over third-tier ninth-placed finishers Stirling Albion going into their second leg.

