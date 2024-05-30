Exclusive: Peterhead’s new signing Cieran Dunne reveals injury issue that put his career on hold

Cieran Dunne is looking to rejuvenate his career with Peterhead after battling a debilitating shoulder problem.

The former Cove Rangers, Sunderland and Falkirk winger has signed for the Blue Toon for next season.

Dunne has been without a club since leaving Cove last summer following their relegation from the Championship.

However, the 24-year-old revealed his career has stalled due to chronic instability in his right shoulder which has caused numerous dislocations in the last four years.

During the last year Dunne has had surgery and is now ready to return to football.

He said: “I’ve had something like 30 dislocations. The season I had with Cove in the Championship (2022-23) was a real struggle for me with my shoulder.

“Over the past year I’ve had surgery and I’ve been getting it rehabbed and it’s now stabilised.

“I had the latarjet procedure and the shoulder is locked in place now. They give you a bone graft and effectively give you a new shoulder socket.

“They put two heavy duty bolts in to hold it in place. Previously I had four screws in my shoulder and I burst those screws.

“Now I’ve got two bolts in along with a bone graft to stabilise it. It’s very uncommon in football, it’s more of a rugby operation.”

Issues began down south

Dunne emerged as a promising talent at Falkirk which earned him a move to Sunderland in the summer of 2019.

He predominantly featured for the Black Cats’ under-23 team, but on his first-team debut in October 2020 he dislocated his shoulder which spiralled into the subsequent problems.

Dunne added: “The first time I had a dislocation was my debut for Sunderland against Fleetwood.

“I lost more than 40 per cent of my socket and there were times when the shoulder would literally come out in the gym when I was doing pull-ups.

“Having 30 dislocations is probably unheard of in football and I should have done something about it sooner.

“But I tried to play through it and keep going, the season I had at Cove was a struggle for my mentally and physically because of that happening.

“Thankfully that’s all in the past because that injury has put my career on hold for two years effectively.”

Promotion hopes for new club

After all his shoulder problems Dunne is looking forward to a fresh start with Peterhead.

The Buchan side finished second in League Two this year before being defeated in the play-offs.

Dunne reckons promotion has to be the target next term and said: “I’m looking forward to getting back and playing with a smile on my face rather than being worried in the back of my mind about something happening to my shoulder.

“My career stalled because of the injury. Joining Peterhead I want to show people what I can do and make up for lost time really.

“There are some people who don’t come back from it, but I’ve built myself back up and I’m grateful to get the chance with Peterhead.

“I think without doubt the ambition has to be promotion for the club next season.”