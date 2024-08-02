STARTING XI Q&A: Peterhead legend Rory McAllister on the meanest defender he has faced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

STARTING XI Q&A: Peterhead legend Rory McAllister on the meanest defender he has faced

The Blue Toon forward kicks off our new series as he reflects on his career, team-mates and rivals.

Rory McAllister celebrates scoring for Peterhead against Elgin
Peterhead striker Rory McAllister. Image: Duncan Brown
By Paul Third

We’re introducing our new Starting XI feature during the football season where we get to know the players plying their trade in The Press and Journal heartland.

For our first subject, we caught up with Peterhead striker Rory McAllister – whose side, bolstered by the signing of ex-Aberdeen player Cammy Smith, get their League Two campaign under way on Saturday at Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

My first game was against Kilmarnock (on April 30, 2005) when I was at Caley Thistle. I came on in the closing stages up at Caledonian Stadium.

I had been floating about the first team and got my chance towards the end of the season.

Looking back I should have scored, but it still felt great to get a chance to play in the SPL.

What is your career highlight so far?

Peterhead striker Rory McAllister is joined by fans as he celebrates with the Scottish League Two trophy in 2014. Image: SNS.

It’s hard to pick one. Winning the league titles with Cove and Peterhead were special and the run to the Petrofac Cup final was also a memorable one.

It has also been special to receive accolades from your peers such as player of the year awards, but nothing beats winning silverware.

Who is the best player you played with?

I’ve been fortunate to play with some very good players, but given I have played the majority of my career at part-time level, I’ll focus on guys who were there.

At Brechin, Neil Janczyk was really good, while Ryan Strachan, Blair Yule and Mitch Megginson have to be up there, too, but if you are pushing me to name one, I’ll go for Fraser Fyvie.

He’s such a composed player who always seems to find space and time on the ball.

And who is your toughest opponent?

Marvin Andrews (right) was a formidable foe for Peterhead striker Rory McAllister. Image: SNS.

David Weir and Carlos Cuellar were really tough, but the toughest I’ve faced was Marvin Andrews.

I came up against him when he was coming to the end of his career and I knew it was going to be physical whenever I was up against him.

At part-time level, Morgyn Neill is a tough opponent and Jason Brown at Peterhead was, too, whenever I came back to Peterhead.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

It’s a tie. Kieran Shanks is shocking. Robert Ward is up there with him. Their gear is dreadful and I’m sure everyone in the changing room at Balmoor would agree.

How would your team-mates describe you?

It depends on what era you are talking about. I think I’ve calmed down a lot now and I think people would say I was easy going, but really competitive and hate losing.

I think they’d say I was one of the good guys in the dressing room who helps the younger lads.

But if it was 15 years ago, they’d probably say: ‘He’s nae right in the heid.’

What is the best advice you have been given?

The goals don’t move. When I was younger I remember being told that and it’s as true a saying as you’ll get.

Knowing the goal is in the same place all the time, you learn when to shoot and where from. You don’t need to look.

What is your favourite away ground and why? 

I have to go with Ibrox as I scored when we beat Rangers 2-1 there in 2013.

To go to that stadium and not just compete, but beat them on their own turf was incredible. Given it is something that might never happen again, it’s always going to stand out.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

Peterhead’s Rory McAllister celebrates in front of his fans after he scores the winning goal against Rangers at Ibrox in 2013. Image: PA.

You can tell this game was a memorable one, but the winner at Ibrox in that game stands out for the reasons I’ve already mentioned.

The fourth of the five goals I scored at Falkirk for Peterhead in the Challenge Cup in 2015 was special, too. It’s not every week you score from 40 yards.

But between the two I have to go with the winner at Ibrox.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’ll go with Ryan Strachan. He’s one of my best pals in football if not my best pal, and I know I can rely on him. If we’re stranded at least I’ll know we can have a laugh.

How do you relax away from football?

Spending time with my family is number one, but I do enjoy a game of golf when I get a chance. I’m playing off 10.5, so it’s not too bad.

