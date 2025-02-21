STARTING XI: Peterhead’s Cammy Smith on the viral goal which had Barcelona taking notice

Peterhead attacker Cammy Smith is the latest player to take on our question and and answer feature, Starting XI.

Former Aberdeen player Smith, who has been on the scoresheet for the Blue Toon in their last two matches, took time out from his side’s preparations for Saturday’s top of the table clash at East Fife, to look back on his career.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

I had to wait, I remember that much. It was up at Caley Thistle in April 2012. Craig Brown had wanted to play me earlier but I was 15 so I had until I turned 16.

It was the week after we lost to Hibs in the Scottish Cup semi-final when Rory Fallon scored a wonder goal and I’d been on the bench for a few games.

We won 2-0 but all I remember is Archie Knox shouting at me to come in from the warm-up as I was going on. The rest is a blur.

What is your career highlight so far?

Winning the League Cup with Aberdeen in 2014 was massive. My first goal up for the club up at Inverness as well was huge for me.

Then there are the two Championship titles I won with St Mirren and Dundee United as well.

When St Mirren won the Championship in 2018 we had a really good season and I was player of the year as well so I’m lucky to have a few good memories to look back on.

Who is the best player you played with?

It’s hard to say, I’ve played alongside lots of good players. Best player is probably a bit different from most influential best player. To be honest, it’s a hard one isn’t it?

I think the most influential was probably Lewis Morgan when we won the league with St Mirren. He was really good that year.

But the best player is probably Kenny McLean. He was quality.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I’ve played against some good players but they’re not always the ones you’ve got the hardest game against.

I remember with Aberdeen coming up against Andy Robertson when we played Dundee United in a game at Tannadice.

He wasn’t tough defensively, but I just remember going forward, he was non-stop running down the left, underlapping and overlapping.

He was tough that way, so I’ll go with him because his attacking attributes were so good.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

At Peterhead it’s Caleb Goldie. Why? He dresses like he’s still at school.

How would your team-mates describe you?

A good guy off the pitch who gets on with everyone, but on it I’m a moaner. That’s just the way I’ve always been.

What is the best advice you have been given?

It’s not really advice but ‘it’s never as good as you think and it’s never as bad as you think.’

I try to have some perspective on football and life.

When you’re younger and inexperienced you compare yourself to what others are doing in life, but I’ve learned it’s more important to focus on yourself and your own family’s life.

If you can be happy within yourself, that’s more important than looking elsewhere.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’d say my favourite away one is St Mirren’s because I had such a good time there.

Maybe I’m cheating a little as it was home for a while, but I always enjoyed playing there.

Pittodrie is the same. It’s where I started my career and whenever I go back it’s special.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

My favourite goal was the first for St Mirren in a 2-1 win at Dunfermline in 2018, the season we won the league.

It was a good build-up play and I finished it off to put us in front. It actually went viral as Barcelona tweeted us about it because of the build-up.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

My best mate is Michael Rose so I’d have to say Mike.

We’ve been good friends since we were young and we’re still best mates now so I’ll pick him just because we chat all the time and the time would pass easily.

How do you relax away from football?

Family and socialising. I’m not a big night out person, but I enjoy going out for dinner or coffee.

I don’t play loads of other sports or anything like that, so spending time with family and friends is what I enjoy.