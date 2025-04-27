Paul Third: Patience pays off for League Two champions Peterhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paul Third: Patience pays off for League Two champions Peterhead

Young management team Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan have proven quick learners after the Blue Toon were crowned League Two champions

The Peterhead players celebrate winning the League Two title on Saturday. Image: SNS
By Paul Third

What a difference a year makes for Peterhead.

A year ago the Blue Toon were left to ponder what might have been after a season which had promised so much turned out to be a fruitless endeavour for the club.

A whirlwind start saw them surge clear at the top of League Two, only to finish runners-up to Stenhousemuir before exiting in meek fashion in the play-offs at the hands of Spartans following a 5-1 shellacking in the semi-final second leg at Balmoor.

The contrast of the scenes of devastation among the Blue Toon management, players and supporters in May 2024 with the spectacle of unbridled joy at Balmoor on Saturday was impossible to ignore.

Almost 2,000 fans packed out the place to watch Jordon Brown and Ryan Strachan guide their team to the championship with a 1-0 win against Dick Campbell’s East Fife with a game to spare.

While it was dejection a year ago, this time it was sheer euphoria, and one which had been hard-earned by all concerned at the club.

Patience of the Peterhead board rewarded

Chairman Rodger Morrison and his board took a risk when they put the fate of the club in the hands of two untested rookie managers in 2023.

But not only did they hand the reins to the duo, they also backed them in reshaping the club.

Perhaps most important of all, the duo were given the chance to show what they had learned after coming up short in their first full season in charge last year.

Peterhead co-player-managers Jordon Brown (L) and Ryan Strachan (R) with the League Two trophy. Image: SNS
That patience was rewarded on Saturday as the two youngsters held off the challenge of the wily old foxes of East Fife, Dick and Ian Campbell.

The champagne flowed all weekend and no doubt there will be a few sore heads among those attached to the club this week.

But the celebrations will soon be replaced by forward planning for the new challenges which lie ahead.

This season has shown they are everywhere you look.

SPFL is getting tougher every year

The part-time game in Scotland is becoming an ultra-competitive, unforgiving playing field for clubs – and it’s only getting tougher.

The days of clubs surviving by virtue of being in the senior leagues is no more. Those who can’t keep up are being replaced by hungrier and stronger sides with fierce ambition.

Cove Rangers are fighting to get back to the Championship while Kelty Hearts will live to fight another day after securing their place in League One this season.

Cieran Dunne (R) and Jordan Armstrong celebrate the 1-0 win against East Fife which secured the title. Image: SNS
Peterhead are saying goodbye to League Two but Edinburgh City are in the play-off mix as they look to go back up to League One at the first attempt.

Elgin City have held off the late surge of Spartans to secure a play-off berth.

At the bottom of the table Bonnyrigg Rose have taken their fight for survival to the final day of the season as they try to catch Forfar and avoid a play-off.

Lowland League champions East Kilbride are the favourites to reach the final after beating Highland League counterparts Brora Rangers 4-1 in the first leg of Saturday’s semi-final.

Getting into the SPFL is no mean feat and Cove remain the only Highland League champion to win a play-off final.

Add in the fact no club which has dropped out of League Two has made it back yet tells you how competitive it has become.

That’s why days like Saturday at Balmoor should be celebrated by Peterhead.

They are hard-earned and richly deserved – just don’t bask in the glow of success too long.

