STARTING XI: Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan on his toughest opponent and favourite away ground

It has been quite the week for Peterhead after they were crowned League Two champions so we felt it only right we speak to co-manager Ryan Strachan who helped lead the club to the title for this week’s Starting XI.

The Blue Toon player co-manager took time out from the celebrations which no doubt will continue after their final game of the season at Clyde on Saturday, to look back on the big moments from his career in our Q&A feature.

What do you remember about your senior debut?

It was for Peterhead in July 2009 in a Challenge Cup tie.

We were playing Cowdenbeath who won 2-1 at Balmoor and I remember starting the game but little else.

That’s maybe because it was very fast, physical and I struggled to catch a breath.

I wondered what the hell was going on basically. It was a far cry from what I was used to in youth and reserve football.

What is your career highlight so far?

Well, I’ve got to put one as a manager haven’t I? Winning League Two last weekend with Peterhead was amazing.

I know it’s fresh for in my mind, but it is different from being a player. It was an incredible feeling.

I’m lucky to have some great memories from playing.

I’ve got a few at Peterhead too but the one that really stands out is winning promotion from the Highland League with Cove Rangers in 2019.

It’s special for me because I feel like I was one of the first players to come out from the league to help them go up.

It felt like I had a massive sway in pushing them getting into the leagues and attracting better players.

Who is the best player you played with?

This is difficult because people are so different.

Some are quick, some are good defenders, some are technically good, and others score goals, but I think the most accomplished player I’ve played with is Fraser Fyvie.

He pretty much has everything. He is strong, good on the ball, his awareness is excellent, he can score, can defend and is fit.

But I feel as if I have to give an honourable mention here for Rory McAllister.

I remember when I was a younger player at Peterhead that I never liked starting a game if Rory wasn’t playing.

If he wasn’t on the pitch, it felt like it had an impact on the team.

And who is your toughest opponent?

I remember some really tough days as a young player coming up against Dado Prso.

Rory was really tough too when I was really young. Jon Daly was another really tough customer.

But in the lower leagues I would have to say David Goodwillie. His movement is really good. He was a handful for any defender to play against.

We had good success against his teams because he was never always in the best team, but as an individual, he was very good.

Dressing room threads – who has the worst fashion sense in the dressing room?

It has to be the new kids on the block, the next generation lads like Kieran Shanks and Blessing Oluyemi. All the guys in their early 20s seem to go for the skater punk look.

How would your team-mates describe you?

I would like to think I have good leadership qualities, and I’m professional.

I’ve got an intense side but at the same time I can be immature too, so it’s a mixed bag.

I’m quite hard to get to know. I take a long time to work people out but once I do and they work me out they are in my circle and that’s it.

What is the best advice you have been given?

It’s self-explanatory but spot on. The best players do the simple things well all the time and consistently. I try to apply it in my own game and in the football team.

What is your favourite away ground and why?

I’ve got two again. I’ve played at Ibrox so many times and had success there. The pitch, the atmosphere, the environment, it’s been brilliant every time I’ve been there.

But in terms of the lower league, probably East End Park, home of Dunfermline. It’s a good grass pitch and a good atmosphere. I felt like I always had a good time going there.

What is your favourite goal scored by you or a team-mate?

I don’t really have one of my own. I’ve scored quite a few belters in my time but I’m not going to pick one of my own because I can’t think of a significant one.

Maybe my goals came in games which didn’t mean much.

That’s why I’m picking Peter Pawlett’s goal which won us the championship against East Fife on Saturday.

Being on the other side of things as a manager, the overriding feeling of relief and the significance of the whole thing is hard to put into words.

It was the first time we’ve ever won the league as a management team so I’ll never forget that.

If you were stranded on a desert island and had to bring one current or former team-mate for help, who would it be and why?

I’m taking two again – my pals Rory and Jason Brown for sure. I can’t split them because we’re just too alike.

We think the same, we laugh at the same stuff, we’re really immature. It wouldn’t be dull that’s for sure.

How do you relax away from football?

It’s definitely a round of golf. Getting that time away from yourself and not think about things is what I enjoy doing.

But I enjoy family walks and enjoy seeing my kids happy. That certainly helps relieve any stress in my mind.