Peterhead v Cove Rangers preview: Manager thoughts, team news, predicted line-ups and key battles

Peterhead will be looking to bounce back from successive league defeats as they welcome Cove Rangers to Balmoor Stadium for Saturday’s League One encounter.

The Blue Toon will be hoping the comforts of home can help them record their second league win of the season against their former Highland League rivals Cove.

But Paul Hartley’s side will head to Balmoor with a spring in their step after collecting their first point against Montrose at Balmoral Stadium last weekend.

David Eguaibor got all three goals for Cove with his injury-time goal rescuing a point against the 10-man Gable Endies.

Peterhead, meanwhile, have had a couple of tough away fixtures against full-time opponents in Caley Thistle and Queen of the South, with Queens inflicting a 4-0 win at Palmerston Park a week ago.

What the managers say…

Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan: “I think it’s important that we get a reaction.

“Our last two league games have felt really disappointing, but when you take a step back, we clearly shouldn’t win these games.

“I know that doesn’t make sense, but they’re full-time teams who we are playing away from home. They’re bigger, more proven clubs than us, so they should beat us.

“But I think we’ve felt like we’ve done ourselves a wee bit of an injustice in these games, so it has left a wee bit of a sour taste in our mouth.

“On Saturday we’re back at home. Again, the ties don’t get easier when it’s another full-time team, a local derby too so it’ll be spicy.

“Their squad’s still trying to get up to speed I suppose, but they’ll still be dangerous.

“Their starting XI still carries a lot of threat. They’re scoring goals, but they’re also conceding goals.

“We hope to have enough in the tank and do ourselves justice.”

Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley: “Last week was a mad game.

“We went in 2-1 ahead against 10 men and we thought we’d be able to see the game out and manage it but we certainly didn’t do that.

“We weren’t good enough in the second half, but we showed we still have good courage to keep going and get the equaliser and we created loads of chances.

“We’ll need to defend better in what will be a tough game at Peterhead.

“Every game that we’ve played up there has been had and they’re strong at home.

“They’ve got a very experienced squad, and I expect the game to be as tough as it usually is.”

Team news

Defence continues to be Peterhead’s major concern and the club’s selection woes at the back have intensified after captain Jason Brown was forced off with a head knock early in the defeat at Queen of the South.

Midfielder Dylan Forrest has partnered Brown in a makeshift central defensive partnership already this season and may be forced into a defensive role again alongside David Wilson as Brown misses out due to concussion protocol.

Attacker Peter Pawlett will miss the next couple of months after undergoing surgery on a torn pectoral muscle suffered in the opening day win against East Fife while Niall McGinn faces a late fitness test after limping off at Palmerston.

However, Cieran Dunne is nearing a return after missing the start to the league campaign.

Midfield remains Cove Rangers’ biggest area of concern.

Captain Fraser Fyvie is a long-term absentee for Cove after suffering a knee injury on the opening day defeat by Queen of the South.

Hartley will make a late decision on whether to field Declan Glass, who made his return from injury last weekend, while another midfielder, Arron Darge, is a doubt for the visitors after suffering a knock in the 3-3 draw with Montrose.

Key battles

Declan Glass’ return from injury against Montrose gave Cove a much needed creative spark and Blue Toon midfielder Andy McCarthy will be the man charged with the task of nullifying the Cove playmaker.

David Wilson will also have a key role to play in central defence in the absence of his injured skipper Jason Brown against Cove’s twin striking threat of David Eguaibor and Mitch Megginson.

Predicted line-ups

Peterhead (4-2-3-1): Newman, D. Strachan, Forrest, Wilson, Goldie, McGuffie, McCarthy, Barry, Ross, Smith, Shanks.

Cove Rangers (3-5-2): Mutch, Doyle, J. Eguaibor, Parker, Bisland, Yule, Darge, Glass, Harrington, Megginson, D. Eguaibor.

The odds

McBookie make Peterhead 21/10 to win at Balmoor while Cove Rangers are priced at 5/4. The draw is priced at 21/10.