Challenge Cup round-up: Peterhead and Elgin share the spoils as Caley Thistle hit Dundee B for six

Peterhead and Elgin City shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Balmoor as both clubs moved closer to progression to the knockout stage of the Challenge Cup.

Josh O’ Connor put the Black and Whites in front, but Kieran Shanks’ strike for the Blue Toon meant this absorbing contest finished level.

The result means the Buchan club have eight points from their four Challenge Cup matches, while City are on seven points having played the same number of games.

Although there are still two rounds of fixtures to play, with 22 of the 30 sides in the league phase of the tournament going through, Peterhead and Elgin both look well-placed to reach the knockout stage.

Early action

Both teams made five alterations to their line-ups from the weekend and there was little between the sides in the early exchanges.

Peterhead carved out the first good opening in the 11th minute. Andrew McCarthy’s superb pass found Niall McGinn on the left side of the penalty area and his cross was met by Shanks’ flying header, which brought a fantastic save from Elgin goalkeeper Tom Ritchie.

But it wasn’t long before City started to create. On 18 minutes Jack Murray’s exquisite through ball released Abimbola Obasoto in the inside left channel and the Irish winger’s low effort was turned behind by goalkeeper Blessing Oluyemi.

However, from the resultant corner the visitors broke the deadlock. Liam MacDonald’s delivery wasn’t cleared by the Blue Toon and when the ball broke to O’Connor at the edge of the box his low drive was deflected into the net.

There continued to be chances at both ends, although it was Elgin who looked a touch more threatening.

Ross Draper had a header tipped over from another MacDonald set piece, with the 17-year-old midfielder impressing by taking corners with both feet and thus being able to deliver inswinging crosses from either side.

Oluyemi also made a good block to keep out MacDonald’s angled drive and Obasoto fired over from a good position.

For Peterhead McGinn’s 20-yard strike and Jason Brown’s header from Fraser Mackie’s corner were held by Ritchie.

Hosts respond

There was more intensity to the Blue Toon’s play in the second half as they tried to pen the visitors in, but decent efforts on goal were still in short supply.

Meanwhile, City didn’t offer the same threat on the counter-attack as they had in the first period.

Following a spell of pressure Peterhead restored parity in the 71st minute.

Substitute Max Barry’s well-timed challenge 25 yards from goal sent the ball into Shanks’ feet and from just inside the penalty area he finished into the bottom left corner.

In the closing stages both sides tried to win it. Flynn Duffy made a vital intervention when Elgin’s Ryan Sargent appeared to have a clear sight of goal and looked set to pull the trigger.

At the other end McGinn’s free-kick from 25 yards flashed just beyond the left post and sub Oliver Colloty headed over in injury time from fellow sub Seb Ross’ cross.

Caley Thistle 6-0 Dundee B

Caley Thistle outclassed Premiership Dundee’s second string to officially book their place in the Challenge Cup’s last 32.

Making it four wins from four in the league stage, the Dens Park B side were no match for the high-energy Highland hosts who fizzed the ball about and showed a killer touch in front of goal.

With 12 points now, a top 22 finish – joining 10 Championship clubs in the knock-out phase – is guaranteed with two games to spare.

While some regulars – including skipper Danny Devine, midfielder Joe Chalmers and first choice keeper Ross Munro – were rested to the bench, it was a strong ICT side.

Experienced Ross Millen, wearing the captain’s armband for the League One title hopefuls, gained valuable minutes as he continued his return from pre-season injury.

Player-assistant manager Billy Mckay’s early strike drew a save down low from away keeper Kieran O’Hara, who would enjoy a busy evening.

After 13 minutes, a meandering run to the left side of the penalty area from Alfie Bavidge saw him tee up the arriving Adam MacKinnon who switched feet, before blasting over the bar.

Two minutes later, MacKinnon took the ball on his chest with back to goal, then struck on the turn, seeing the attempt tipped over the bar by O’Hara.

From the resultant corner after 16 minutes, Celtic loanee Mitchell Robertson wriggled free to thump home a superb seven-yard header for the opener.

Jordan Alonge, a summer signing from Forres Mechanics, then took the crowd’s collective breath away with a wonder-strike.

Collecting a long ball from the right, Alonge fired a fantastic finish high into the top right hand corner from 25 yards.

Dundee’s B team had been chasing shadows, but mustered a couple of chances.

Charlie Reilly pounced on a home mistake and drove forward before striking the crossbar with force.

Then Ashton Leiper beat the off-side trap and saw his angled 12-yard strike parried to safety by keeper Logan Ross.

Brilliance from half-time substitute Liam Sole six minutes into the second half saw him turn his marker inside out, before having his angled 15-yard effort pushed from under the bar by hard-working O’Hara.

Sole was then architect of ICT’s fourth goal, surging away on the right and then cutting the perfect ball back to the arriving Paul Allan for a 10-yard finish.

With the game all but won, young Caley Jags Sam Thompson and Archie Kerr were introduced after 55 minutes.

Number five arrived with Bavidge stabbing home from close range as he met an Alonge cross from the left.

It was six with four minutes left, after an explosive MacKinnon run and pass wide right to Bavidge.

Bavidge nicked the ball beyond outcoming keeper O’Hara, leaving Sole with a simple tap in at the far post.

Forfar Athletic 2-1 Aberdeen B

Aberdeen’s wait for a first point in the Challenge Cup continues following a 2-1 defeat by League Two side Forfar at Station Park.

The Dons included four members of their first-team squad at Station Park with vice-captain Nicky Devlin and fellow defenders Kristers Tobers and Mitchel Frame playing the full game while striker Marko Lazetic featured for 70 minutes.

The League Two Loons had a chance in the first minute from a free kick, but Scott Shepherd’s strike was saved by Dons goalkeeper Theo Simpson.

Aberdeen’s first chance came in the ninth minute when Dylan Lobban, who played on the right wing due to Devlin featuring at right back, released Joseph Teasdale, who cut in from the left wing but flashed a shot just wide.

Forfar striker Shepherd did well to work his way into the box before cutting the ball back for Mark Whatley on the edge of the box but the midfielder fired over the crossbar.

Both sides were creating chances and Lobban was involved in most of Aberdeen’s forward play. The winger created a chance when he crossed for Lazetic but the striker volleyed over from 12 yards.

The Loons broke the deadlock in the 21st minute when a mix-up between Devlin and Lewis Carrol led to the Dons conceding a corner. Whatley’s delivery was swept home by Forfar captain Stuart Morrison from six yards.

Devlin came close to an equaliser in the final minute of the first half with a header but Neil Stafford in the Forfar goal did well to save the effort before Lazetic’s attempt to convert the rebound was deflected wide.

Aberdeen drew level with their first attack of the second half as a superb pass from Lewis Carrol sent Joseph Teasdale through on goal and he lifted the ball over the advancing Stafford and into the empty net.

But the lead did not last long as Harry McLinden held off Carrol to tee-up substitute Kieran Inglis to fire home a second on the hour mark.

The young Dons mounted a late flurry towards the Loons goal in pursuit of an equaliser, but their best chance fell to Zak To who could not direct his header from a Frame cross on target.

Cove Rangers 1-1 Hibernian B

Cove Rangers came from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian B at the Balmoral Stadium in the Challenge Cup.

Cove made four changes from the team beaten 2-1 by Alloa Athletic on Saturday with Balint Demus, Milosz Ochmanski, Jackson Mylchreest and Mikey Milnes all drafted into the starting line-up.

Going into this encounter, Paul Hartley’s side were on four points after their first three games in the league phase of the competition, while Hibernian B had lost all three of their matches.

Ryan Harrington had an early attempt for the hosts when he got on the end of a Mylchreest cross but fired wide.

The Welshman had another chance in the 20th minute but shot narrowly wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Hibs B goalkeeper Ryan Mallon kept out efforts from David Eguaibor and Milnes as the first half ended without a goal.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Arran McSporran teed up Dean Cleland whose shot found the top corner.

Harrington drew a save from Mallon just after the hour mark as Cove pushed for an equaliser.

With 20 minutes to go, Cove were inches away from restoring parity when Mylchreest was played through and his effort bounced back off the post.

But the home side eventually got on the scoresheet in the 73rd minute when Harrington headed home from a Lewis O’Donnell delivery.

O’Donnell and David Eguaibor both went close as Cove pushed for a winner in the closing stages before Mallon made a superb stop in injury time to keep out a Liam Parker header.