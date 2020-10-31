County go down 2-1 to Dundee United at Tannadice

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A late fightback by Ross County could not prevent them falling to a 2-1 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice.

Nicky Clark netted each side of half time to put United in command, and although the Staggies struck back through a late Oli Shaw they could not salvage a point.

The defeat leaves County without a win in their last five league games, with Stuart Kettlewell’s side dropping to eighth in the Premiership.

Kettlewell made three changes from the side which was defeated 4-0 by Motherwell the previous weekend. Stephen Kelly was handed his first start, while Connor Randall and Billy Mckay were also drafted in, replacing Tom Grivosti, Harry Paton and Michael Gardyne.

Randall’s comeback lasted only 11 minutes however, with the right back going off injured to be replaced by Grivosti.

Both sides threatened in the early stages, with Ross Stewart floating a header over from a Mckay cross on 14 minutes, while at the other end Peter Pawlett flicked an effort wide after being picked out by Luke Bolton.

United were fortuitously handed the chance to go in front on 19 minutes when Iain Vigurs appeared to accidentally catch the ball as he attempted a clearance, leaving referee Steven Kirkland with no option but to point to the spot.

Clark made no mistake with a drilled low spot kick, despite Ross Doohan diving the right way.

United should have doubled their advantage eight minutes later when a crisp passing move saw Lawrence Shankland tee up Pawlett, but he sidefooted wide when clean through on goal.

County had a glimpse seconds later when the ball broke to Mckay just inside the box, but his drilled effort was straight at Benjamin Siegrist.

County made the worst possible start to the second half, with the hosts doubling their advantage on 52 minutes when Pawlett’s free kick eventually broke for Mark Reynolds, with his attempt appearing to be bundled home by Clark from close-range amidst Staggies claims for offside.

The Staggies looked for a way back into the game, with Charlie Lakin seeing a low effort deflected wide, while substitute Harry Paton went through on goal but lost his footing as he attempted to get his shot away.

Shaw pulled one back for the Staggies on 81 minutes after being played through by a delightful Lakin through ball, giving the Dingwall side a lifeline, however they could not force a late leveller.