Kelly ready to take his chance after first Staggies start in Tannadice defeat

Ross County midfielder Stephen Kelly feels ready to grasp his chance after being handed a long-awaited start in Saturday’s 2-1 loss to Dundee United.

Kelly, on a season-long loan from Rangers, had made seven appearances which had all come from the bench prior to the trip to Tannadice.

The Scotland under-21 international enjoyed a productive loan spell with Championship side Ayr United last season, winning the Honest Men’s young player of the year award.

Having waited for his opportunity, Kelly is now eager to make an impact in Stuart Kettlewell’s starting line-up.

Kelly said: “It was my first proper taste of Premiership football.

“It’s good to get back playing although I felt it a bit in the legs towards the end.

“I felt like I had been doing well the last few weeks and the manager said he thought I’d been doing better coming off the bench.

“I just made sure I kept training well and waiting for my chance. I was glad to get it and even though we never got the result I thought the team performed pretty well overall.

“It’s always hard coming off the bench, difficult to get a rhythm, but you just have to keep training well and when you get your chance be ready.

“I felt I coped fine. Hopefully I can build on it.

“All the guys have been great here, encouraging and I can’t complain.

“I felt as the game went on I grew into it a bit more.”

Kelly insists he remains in regular dialogue with his parent club at Ibrox, with the 20-year-old adding: “I speak to Billy Kirkwood a lot, who was there on Saturday. He keeps in touch with all the players out on loan.

“He is always phoning asking about training and games and stuff.

“I’m just trying to focus on getting in the team here at County. If ever I need to speak to anyone at Rangers they are more than happy to.

“But once you are away it’s more about focusing on where you are.”

Kelly was frustrated to leave empty-handed against United, but is hopeful his side can end a five-match streak without a league win when they host Livingston on Friday.

Kelly added: “The second half we probably dominated and a wee bit more clinical in both boxes we might have come away with something.

“Livingston is always a tough game no matter what. Hopefully with some fans back it might help us.”