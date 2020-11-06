Staggies pegged back in 1-1 draw with Livi in front of returning Dingwall crowd

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County were denied a victory in front of their returning fans as they were pegged back in a 1-1 draw with Livingston.

The Staggies had taken a first half lead through Oli Shaw, however Nicky Devlin equalised for the visitors shortly after the break to ensure a share of the points in front of 300 home fans.

Despite missing out on the victory, the result moves County to within a point of the top half of the table.

County made four changes from the side which went down 2-1 against Dundee United at Tannadice the previous weekend. Skipper Iain Vigurs, Billy Mckay, Regan Charles-Cook and the injured Connor Randall dropped out, with Michael Gardyne, Harry Paton, Tom Grivosti and Oli Shaw drafted in.

Livi spurned an excellent chance to take the lead on 16 minutes when Ciaron Brown’s throw-in picked out Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, however the attacker could not keep his effort down from point-blank range.

The visitors had another attempt six minutes later through Alan Forrest, whose low strike from the edge of the box was comfortably held by Ross Doohan.

County took the lead on 28 minutes however, through a well-worked set-piece. Stephen Kelly floated a free-kick in from the left, which was met by a near post flick from Shaw who guided his header past Max Srtyjek.

The goal gave the Staggies a spring in their step, with Shaw doing well to squeeze in a delivery for Ross Stewart four minutes later which the attacker headed over.

Livi started the second half strongly, with Scott Pittman whistling a low effort just wide from the edge of the box.

The visitors’ equaliser arrived on 56 minutes however, with Devlin on hand to turn home Pittman’s low delivery at the far post.

County looked to regain the advantage, with Josh Reid’s deep cross narrowly evading the head of Shaw who had the goal at his mercy.

The Staggies could have fallen behind in the latter stages when a misjudgement by Doohan allowed Emmanuel-Thomas through on goal, however his cutback from an acute angle was hacked clear by Coll Donaldson.