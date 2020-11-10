Stephen Kelly: Ross County cannot afford complacency against Betfred Cup opponents Elgin City

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Having been involved in ending Ross County’s last cup dream, Stephen Kelly knows there will be no margin for slackness when the Staggies face Elgin City in tonight’s Betfred Cup tie.

Kelly was on loan with Ayr United last season when the Honest Men enjoyed a cup upset by defeating County 1-0 at Somerset Park in January.

Having now joined the Staggies on loan from Rangers, Kelly knows the Dingwall side will carry the burden of expectation when they face League Two side Elgin at Borough Briggs tonight.

Kelly insists it is vital his side show the right application against Gavin Price’s side, before they play their final Group D match at home to Stirling Albion on Saturday.

He said: “Each game is different whether it’s in the Championship, the Premiership or the cup.

“It was a big win for me with Ayr last year. With Ross County being a Premiership team, and Ayr being in the Championship it was a step up.

“It was good for me personally and for the team. We are just looking to win the next two games. Of course there is a bit of pressure, but it’s nothing we should be scared of.

“Elgin will be a dangerous team. The last cup games showed no games will be easy, so I think we just need to give them the respect they deserve and attack the game properly.

“I’m sure they will have a go, it’s just up to us to match their effort, hopefully play the better football and win the game on the night.”

County have picked up just one win from their last 12 Premiership matches, with their last league victory coming away to St Johnstone on September 19.

Kelly believes the upcoming cup double header can help the Staggies to regain the winning feeling ahead of their next league fixture away to Kilmarnock on November 21.

Kelly added: “Hopefully we can get a couple of wins in the next week.

“The cups are important. It can make players more confident once you start putting wins together. Hopefully if we do that we can start a wee run and take that into the league.

“It is important for us to win both games. In the last two games, we were unlucky to come away with nothing against Dundee United.

“Against Livingston we were close to coming away with the win, so hopefully we can build on the last couple of performances and start to get winning.”

Kelly had to be patient after joining County, before making his first starting outings in the Staggies’ last two games against Dundee United and Livingston.

Although his contact with his parent club is minimal, Kelly hopes to catch the eye of Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard with his performances for the Highlanders.

He added: “He’s a massive name in football. For all the young boys at the time, it was a massive lift for everybody. Once you get into training you just focus on that, but at the time it was a huge boost.

Final preparations for tomorrow nights trip to Borough Briggs…💪 pic.twitter.com/orBwoDZ1Da — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) November 9, 2020

“A couple of months after he came in I signed a new deal, and then I signed one just before I came up here. Before I left he told me he expected me to do well and make a good impact on and off the pitch.

“Once I was here he left me to just focus on it, and only contact the club if I needed anything. I have been getting myself fit and strong in the gym. I have been training well ever since I came up, so I have just been waiting on the chance.

“It obviously came a bit longer than I would have hoped, but I was happy to get in and play. It’s definitely different. The teams are a bit faster and more physical, but I think I have adapted well in the games I have played.”