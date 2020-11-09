Staggies reward youngster Reid with enhanced contract

Ross County left back Josh Reid has been rewarded with an improved contract following his breakthrough to the Staggies’ side this season.

Reid has made 13 appearances since being handed his debut in the opening match of the season against Motherwell, with his form earning him a call-up to Scotland’s under-19s side.

The 18-year-old has now been awarded enhanced terms on his existing deal, although County have not disclosed the length of his contract.

Staggies manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “We have rewarded Josh based on what everybody has seen on the field so far this season. He knows that there are incentives there for him if he continues to hit these milestones and that is the culture we want to build here, where people are rewarded for what they achieve.

“Every challenge that has been thrown his way so far he has handled superbly. You look at some of the quality and experience that he has faced and I don’t think he has looked out of place at any point and so it is just the reward he deserves.

“For me as manager and for Josh, I think we both take great pride and hunger in knowing that this is a step-by-step process, and that if we can continue developing him he is only going to get better and achieve more and more, again I feel this is the kind of culture that our club needs to keep pushing everybody on.”