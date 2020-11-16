Regan Charles-Cook’s hopes high after Ross County win Betfred Cup group

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Regan Charles-Cook is hopeful Ross County’s League Cup group success can feed into Premiership form after topping their group with two emphatic victories.

The Dingwall team ran out convincing 3-0 winners over Stirling Albion four days after beating Elgin City 4-1.

The Staggies’ group stage tally of 11 points – with one dropped ignominiously against Montrose in October – was not enough to see them seeded in the knockout stages and they were last night paired with defending champions Celtic.

But Charles-Cook, a scorer on Saturday, was more concerned with league challenges ahead.

County’s seven-goal haul last week featured six different scorers, lending a confidence boost on the attacking front.

Charles-Cook, though, reckons cutting out mistakes at the back was just as important.

He said: “In these kinds of games, you have to earn the right to play.

“Stirling came with a lot of physicality and we put in a hard shift.

“We did what we needed to do by just cutting out the little mistakes. If we can maintain that, we’ll be on our way. It was good to get the clean sheet.

“It has been a bit of a problem at times for us this season in both boxes. Defensively, as a team, we’ve been at fault at crucial times, but we’ve actually also created a lot of chances, home and away, to go and win games.

“The fact that both strikers also got goals today and a lot of players made it on to the scoresheet in the two games is a big positive for us.

“We defended well too, so, if we can get both boxes right, we’ll be well on our way.”