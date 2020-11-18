Ross County boss pleased to see Scotland manager Steve Clarke silence the critics

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell was delighted to see Scotland manager Steve Clarke silence his critics in style.

Clarke has been lauded after ending Scotland’s 22-year wait for a return to a major championships with last Thursday’s dramatic Euro 2020 play-off final victory.

The national team defeated Serbia in Belgrade on penalties to book their place at next summer’s footballing extravaganza.

But it wasn’t so long ago that Clarke’s tactics and team selection were under heavy scrutiny.

Kettlewell said: “It makes me laugh a wee bit, because we all want to jump on the bandwagon and bask in everybody else’s glory.

“I am absolutely delighted with what has happened.

“The game is so fickle, we talk about statistics.

“It was only a few weeks ago I was hearing people hammering Steve Clarke and his players.

“I didn’t jump on the bandwagon, but we have all heard those comments and all seen people question his tactics and players he is playing in certain areas of the pitch.

“Suddenly we get to a European Championships and they are heroes and everybody is brilliant. Somebody is wrong.

“Some of the comments were certainly untoward as far as I was concerned and they had to be given a period of time to piece things together, which I think he has certainly done.

“He looks like he has that club mentality that real togetherness and there are one or two people who should hang their heads in shame in what they said a few weeks ago.

‘It is an incredible achievement. We all enjoyed it and we all want our kids to see Scotland in a major finals.”

Kettlewell believes clubs across the Scottish Premiership will be inspired by Scotland’s success.

He added: “I think the clubs also have to take confidence from it.

“Several of our players need to look at it and take confidence from the fact that there are several players in the squad from more provincial clubs.

“That is not being disrespectful but you have Motherwell players standing next to Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal players.

“That has to be something that a lot of guys in Scotland have to look at this as an opportunity that there is a national manager here that doesn’t care who you play for, he is only looking for the best player for the role.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if players were picked out because the manager feels he can do a certain job in his team.

“I am delighted for Steve Clarke.

“He has had a great impact on Scottish football with Kilmarnock and what he has done for the national team.

“Fair play to him because he has taken all the criticism over the last couple of months to achieve this success.”