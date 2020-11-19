Stuart Kettlewell: Hearts documentary reinforces the need to quickly climb the table

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell believes the plight of Hearts reinforces the need to move away from the Scottish Premiership relegation spot.

The Jambos were controversially relegated from the top flight at the end of last season’s campaign, which was curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hearts were four points adrift at the foot of the table with eight games remaining when the season was called.

They were demoted to the Championship on the basis of points per game, with Hearts owner Ann Budge failing to convince the rest of the SPFL to vote for league reconstruction which would have kept the Tynecastle side in the top flight.

A BBC documentary series “Inside Hearts” has given viewers an insight into a season of turmoil at the Gorgie club and Kettlewell hopes his players take it as a warning to act fast this season and avoid falling into a similar predicament should the season be halted prematurely.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Kilmarnock, Ross County sit in ninth spot and six points above bottom of the table Hamilton, but the Accies have two games in hand.

The Staggies boss said: “Most of us have watched the documentary in the last few weeks and seen the process of what happened to Hearts.

“You see the size of the football club compared to ourselves, it is massive when you watch that fly-on-the-wall documentary.

“Everybody will be sitting saying ‘Let’s amass as many points as we can, just in case’ or ‘What if this happens?’

“That has been the message that we have put across to the players from day one, let’s get as many points as we can.

“That is what we have been trying to do, because nobody has been trying to lose games, but it is just the nature of the league, how difficult it can be and the runs you go on.

“We are facing the best four teams in the league in the coming weeks and it is going to be difficult, but an early call in the season is something that is at the back of our minds.

“We hope it doesn’t come to that, but we would be stupid not to consider it happening.”

Ross County handed debuts to Matthew Wright, 18, and 17-year-old Adam Mackinnon during Saturday’s 3-0 Betfred Cup win against Stirling Albion, while Ben Williamson made his second appearance after his debut at Elgin City last week.

Last night, it was confirmed MacKinnon has been sent on loan to Highland League Brora Rangers for the rest of the campaign, while 16-year-old Logan Ross has gone to Lossiemouth.

Kettlewell said: “I need to bridge the gap between the first-team in the Premiership and the stage these guys are at in their careers.

“They have all shown up well training with the first-team and I know there is the potential. It is now about managing that next step in their career to try and get them as close to a Premiership footballer as possible.

“It is exciting and there is some good talent, but we just need to manage the next few months as much and we can.

“Fundamentally we also need to get them as much as football as they can, because sitting on a bench or a stand is not going to make them better players.

“I am actively seeking to find solutions to get them game time and there are a few options and hopefully we can get those deals tied up over the coming days.”