Staggies defender Grivosti facing fresh injury blow

Ross County could be without English defender Tom Grivosti for up to two months with a hamstring injury.

Grivosti netted County’s equaliser in Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to 10-man Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, but limped off early in the second half after suffering a suspected hamstring tear.

It was only Grivosti’s seventh appearance of the season, with the 21-year-old having recently returned from a year-long absence with a toe injury which kept him out for the bulk of last season.

Staggies manager Stuart Kettlewell expects the former Bolton Wanderers player to be sidelined for between six to eight weeks, and he said: “Tom Grivosti is definitely going to be out for this weekend. It’s looking like a tear of his hamstring.

“That looks as if it could maybe be six to eight weeks at this stage, which I’m gutted about.

“He got on the scoresheet, we all know how long he has been out for and I have spoken about it often enough in recent weeks.”

Kettlewell will also monitor the fitness of midfielders Jordan Tillson and Regan Charles-Cook ahead of Sunday’s Betfred Cup match against Celtic at Parkhead, and he added: “We had another couple of heavy knocks. Jordan Tillson came off the pitch, while Regan Charles-Cook was limping pretty badly after the game and still is.

“We need to see how we turn them around in the next few days.”