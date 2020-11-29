Ross County drawn away to Livingston in Betfred Cup quarter-finals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County have been drawn away to Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.

The Staggies progressed to the last eight courtesy of a stunning 2-0 victory against Celtic at Parkhead, with a trip to Almondvale now standing in their way of a place in the semi-finals.

Livi, who are without a permanent manager following the resignation of Gary Holt, defeated Championship side Ayr United 4-0 on Saturday.

The midweek tie will be played between December 15-17.

Full Betfred Cup quarter-final draw:

St Mirren v Rangers

Alloa Athletic v Hibernian

Livingston v Ross County

Dunfermline v St Johnstone