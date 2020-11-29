Saturday, December 5th 2020 Show Links
Sport / Football / Ross County

Ross County drawn away to Livingston in Betfred Cup quarter-finals

by Andy Skinner
November 29, 2020, 7:19 pm Updated: November 29, 2020, 7:26 pm
© SNS GroupRoss County players and staff celebrate the victory at Parkhead.
Ross County players and staff celebrate the victory at Parkhead.

Ross County have been drawn away to Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.

The Staggies progressed to the last eight courtesy of a stunning 2-0 victory against Celtic at Parkhead, with a trip to Almondvale now standing in their way of a place in the semi-finals.

Livi, who are without a permanent manager following the resignation of Gary Holt, defeated Championship side Ayr United 4-0 on Saturday.

The midweek tie will be played between December 15-17.

<a href="http://

“>

Full Betfred Cup quarter-final draw:
St Mirren v Rangers
Alloa Athletic v Hibernian
Livingston v Ross County
Dunfermline v St Johnstone

More from the Press and Journal