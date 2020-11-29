Ross County drawn away to Livingston in Betfred Cup quarter-finals

Ross County have been drawn away to Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Betfred Cup.
The Staggies progressed to the last eight courtesy of a stunning 2-0 victory against Celtic at Parkhead, with a trip to Almondvale now standing in their way of a place in the semi-finals.
Livi, who are without a permanent manager following the resignation of Gary Holt, defeated Championship side Ayr United 4-0 on Saturday.
The midweek tie will be played between December 15-17.
Full Betfred Cup quarter-final draw:
St Mirren v Rangers
Alloa Athletic v Hibernian
Livingston v Ross County
Dunfermline v St Johnstone
