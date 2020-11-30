Stuart Kettlewell lauds ‘ecstatic’ Ross County for pulling off Betfred Cup gameplan against Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Stuart Kettlewell hailed his Ross County players for sticking to their gameplan to pull off a 2-0 win over Celtic at Parkhead.

The victory saw the Staggies progress to the Betfred Cup quarter-finals, and has heaped even more pressure on under-fire Hoops manager Neil Lennon.

A penalty from Ross Stewart in the first half, followed by Alex Iacovitti’s late header, sealed a famous afternoon for the Dingwall outfit and ended a run which has seen them struggle in the Premiership of late.

Boss Kettlewell said: “It’s a great feeling. Any time you go to Parkhead and get a result it’s massive for any football club in Scotland.

“To do it in the way that we did – to stick to the gameplan and get a clean sheet and a couple of goals – we are ecstatic.

“We know our resources and what we are dealing with in comparison to Celtic, but sometimes you can upset the odds by sticking together and we did that massively.

“We thought there was a chink in our gameplan when we had to make an early change with Charlie Lakin coming off, but Jordan Tillson went on and performed exceptionally well.

“All the credit goes to the players because we work on something through the week that we think might work, but it’s up to them to execute it and I think we did it to a man.”

County lost 3-1 to 10-man Kilmarnock in the league last Saturday, with Kettlewell slamming their efforts.

However, he praised them for finding their “commitment” in Glasgow’s East End.

Kettlewell added: ” I can’t make any fault to any of the players. I thought they were all 10 out of 10.

“The simple message from me is whatever I ask them to do, it needs to be with that level of commitment. I didn’t see that the previous Saturday against Kilmarnock, hence why I was really critical through the week.

“But they have answered my call. I asked them to stand up and be men and to a man they did that.

“It takes us into the next round of the cup. There are some big guns out there. People will argue the draw opens up now, but it’s important that’s the level we now get from our guys.

“We have the likes of Michael Gardyne, who was pivotal in what happened in 2016 (when Ross County won the League Cup, having beaten Celtic in their semi-final). I was part of the coaching staff and it was an amazing achievement and an amazing memory.

“We now have an opportunity to kick on ourselves and hopefully this gives us a lot of belief and confidence. We have to enjoy these moments.”