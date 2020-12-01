Irish striker Michael O’Connor leaves Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County forward Michael O’Connor has departed Victoria Park after making just one appearance for the Dingwall club.

Irishman O’Connor joined County on a two-year deal in September after leaving Waterford in his homeland, with Staggies manager Stuart Kettlewell describing him as a project for the future.

The 22-year-old has struggled to break into County’s side however, with his only outing coming as a late substitute in a 4-1 Betfred Cup victory over Elgin City last month.

The Staggies have confirmed the forward, who has two under-21 caps, will now return to Ireland after finalising his release from the club.

In a statement, Ross County said: “Ross County Football Club can today confirm that Michael O’Connor has resigned from his position at the Global Energy Stadium to return home to Ireland.

“We would like to take this opportunity to wish Michael all the best for the future. The club will be making no further comment on this matter.”