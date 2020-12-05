Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Callum Morris says Ross County have set a high benchmark which they must strive to reach in their upcoming games.

The Staggies go into tomorrow’s Premiership game against leaders Rangers in buoyant mood, following last weekend’s stunning Betfred Cup victory over Celtic at Parkhead.

The result followed a poor spell of recent league form for Stuart Kettlewell’s men, who had not defeated Premiership opposition since winning 1-0 at St Johnstone on September 19.

Defender Morris was thrilled to find such effective answers to the Staggies’ soul-searching which followed their last league outing on November 21, in which they went down 3-1 to a Kilmarnock side that played 82 minutes with 10 men.

Morris says the 2-0 triumph over the Hoops must set the standard for the weeks to come, and he said: “Sometimes when you come off the back of a few defeats you can ask questions and look at what you need to fix.

© SNS Group

“Last weekend is what we needed, we know what we can do and what we needed to do. The fact it went to plan and worked perfectly gives us great belief going forward.

“We need to keep the same level of performance going. The tactics might change and the personnel might change, but mentality-wise we need to produce the same.

“If we can harness everything from Celtic Park and take it forward it will stand us in good stead.”

Former Aberdeen and Dundee United player Morris says the result against Celtic can inject huge belief into his side, and he added: “As a group, it’s great to have a big result like that behind us and do something that good Ross County teams have achieved in the past.

“It will be good for the group, we have a lot of young players and it will be great for them to get the confidence from it.

🗣 “We won’t get carried away” Callum Morris looks ahead to this weekends clash with League Leaders Rangers at the Global Energy Stadium. pic.twitter.com/keQ8mRuvQj — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) December 4, 2020

“They have shown they know how to play against the bigger teams and have the mentality to get through it. From looking at our own performances we have showed what we can do and that’s what we need to focus on.”

Rangers go into tomorrow’s game at Victoria Park with an unbeaten record for this season still intact, with Steven Gerrard’s men 11 points clear at the top of the Premiership.

Morris is not fazed by the challenge of inflicting their first defeat of the season, and is keen to embrace the task ahead.

The 30-year-old added: “The challenge is always similar in these games, you want to play against the best players and you have to step your game up.

“We will be well up for the game, we know what the task is and have been through these games often enough.

“They have goals throughout the team and different dimensions in how they play. We can’t focus on one or two players because they have so many.

“They’re just a threat in general and we’ve seen that this season at every level, whether it’s Europe, the league or the cup.

“For us, it’s about being resilient and standing up to whatever they throw at us. Hopefully we can do what we did on Sunday and play a bit on the counter-attack.

“We’ve got pace and good attacking players ourselves. These are the games, against the better players, everyone wants to play in.

“All the onus and spotlight will be on them, it’s all about Rangers,- and that’s ideal for us. We’ll prepare right and hopefully put in another good performance.

“I don’t see why we can’t get something on Sunday.”