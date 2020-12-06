Ross County will investigate Michael Gardyne incident during Rangers defeat

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell confirmed the Staggies will investigate an alleged incident involving Michael Gardyne during the 4-0 defeat to Rangers.

Gardyne was involved in an exchange with Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos just before half-time following Iain Vigurs’ challenge on the striker, with both County players booked.

Gardyne’s reaction prompted an angry reaction from a number of Rangers players including Connor Goldson, who appealed to the officials over something which was allegedly said.

Kettlewell said he received an explanation from referee John Beaton for Gardyne’s booking, but says he will seek further clarity from County’s all-time record appearance holder and goalscorer to determine if further punishment is required.

Kettlewell said: “I know what the referee has booked Michael for and heard his reasons for that.

“It was for foul and abusive language, that’s how you would bracket it.

“I know the wording that was used from John’s side of things.

“I don’t know anything further but if there is something we feel is untoward or against the morals of the football club, then he will be punished like anyone else would be.

“I will get the version from him, get it in his words and find out exactly what happened.

“We’ll need to make sure it lines up to what John has said.

“John was standing a yard or two away from the situation, so we have to give him some credit.

“It has all blown up now and there are stories flying about regarding what’s been said.

“I am not condoning it if anything has been said that’s out of order, but we’ll need to speak to Michael and see what happened.”

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists he did not hear what was allegedly said by Gardyne, but he described the claims made by his players as a “serious issue.”

Gerrard feels the responsibility now lies with County and Scottish football’s governing bodies to investigate the accusations.

Gerrard said: “I only heard what my players were saying what they heard. That wasn’t good, that’s what I can say.

“This is a situation for Ross County, Stuart Kettlewell and the officials to deal with.

“But what my players are saying they heard, it shouldn’t be heard on a football pitch. That’s all I’m going to say on it.

“I’m not getting involved in it, it’s not my business to go down there. But I’ll be interested to see how it’s dealt with by the opposition.

“I wanted to know if the referee heard what my players heard. He said he never so from there I just moved on and went to do my half-time team talk and focused on the game.

“But what was apparently said, doesn’t belong on a football pitch.

“Look there’s no place for it. There’s campaign for this kind of stuff to get it eradicated out of the game. We want to be at the forefront of backing these campaigns.

“But this wasn’t one of my players so it’s not really for me to deal with, it’s for Ross County and the officials to deal with moving forward.

“But we will continue to back every campaign if it makes the game better.”

Rangers ran out comfortable winners in the Premiership clash in Dingwall, courtesy of goals from Kemar Roofe, James Tavernier, a Callum Morris own goal and a late Jermain Defoe strike.