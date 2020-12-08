Duncan Shearer column: Rangers gave Ross County a hard lesson on need to make chances count

Something went wrong - please try again later.

I hope Ross County have learned a valuable lesson from Sunday’s home loss to Rangers.

After the high of knocking holders Celtic out of the Betfred Cup at Celtic Park a week ago, the Staggies were aiming to pull off another shock by handing Premiership leaders Rangers their first defeat of the season.

It was not to be. Rangers had the ball for long periods, but Ross County did really well, in the first half especially, to stop their opponents from creating anything. Alfredo Morelos had been kept quiet and the Staggies were certainly making a game of it.

In fact the best chance prior to the opening goal fell to the home side as Harry Paton cut in from the right and fired in an effort which was parried by Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

A couple of minutes later Rangers took the lead.

The pattern was repeated in the second half, with County also carrying a threat until conceding a second goal, which put Rangers firmly in control.

That was the big difference between Sunday’s 4-0 loss and the 2-0 win at Celtic a week ago: County took their chances in Glasgow, but they were punished for not taking them in Dingwall on Sunday.

You are never going to dominate Rangers or Celtic, which is why it is so important to make the most of those periods where you do get a chance.

It will be interesting to see if Stuart Kettlewell’s side can make those moments count when they face Aberdeen at Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons’ hopes of bouncing back from their cup exit at St Mirren did not materialise as they drew 1-1 with the Buddies in their league encounter on Saturday.

But under the circumstances, with the Dons having to play most of the second half with 10 men, I don’t think Derek McInnes will be too downbeat.

I have a great deal of sympathy for Lewis Ferguson, who was dismissed by referee Bobby Madden for a second bookable offence.

For starters, the decision could have gone either way. It is clear from the footage that St Mirren striker Jon Obika steps across the ball, has his arm high and catches Ferguson.

The midfielder is clearly off balance as a result and he is trying to find something to hold on to so that he can stay on his feet. It just happens it is Obika’s waist he ends up grabbing, and both players go to ground.

Madden had a decision to make. Deciding to give Obika the benefit of the doubt is fair enough, but the decision to send Ferguson off was the wrong call for me.

After four away games in a row the Dons will be keen to get back to winning ways against County at Pittodrie on Saturday.

I’m curious to see how both teams handle the occasion after contrasting fortunes at the weekend.

Rangers becoming champions-elect

© PA

Rangers are quickly becoming champions-elect after stretching their lead at the top of the Premiership to 13 points on Sunday.

It’s easy to say Celtic have two games in hand, but right now I find myself wondering whether Neil Lennon’s side are capable of winning two games in a row.

There was no hint of this coming at the start of the season when Celtic demolished Hamilton on the opening day of the campaign.

But credit where it’s due, Steven Gerrard has got his Rangers team firing on all cylinders.

In James Tavernier they have a captain who is leading by example on all fronts. His goal for Rangers at Ross County was his 16th of the season. That is impressive for any striker heading into December, but for a right-back it’s incredible.

There is a long way to go but the signs are looking ominous.

Caley Thistle going in right direction

Caley Thistle are cranking into gear at the right time as they prepare for a test of their promotion credentials by Dundee on Saturday.

I watched my old club’s win at Queen of the South on Friday and it was an excellent display.

A long trip to Dumfries for an evening game was a banana-skin for Inverness but they came through it brilliantly with a fantastic performance.

I have to mention Roddy MacGregor’s fine strike; technically it was outstanding to side-foot the ball into the top corner in the manner he did.

I have questioned whether Inverness have the squad depth.

However, the youngsters stepping up must fuel John Robertson’s belief the club is heading in the right direction.