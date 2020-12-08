Ross County complete deal for Jason Naismith until end of season

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County have brought defender Jason Naismith back to Victoria Park on a deal until the end of the season.

Naismith had been with Peterborough United, who he left the Staggies to join following the Dingwall club’s relegation from the Premiership in 2018, but the cancellation of his Posh contract has paved the way for his return to the Highlands.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a successful 18-month spell with County after joining from St Mirren in January 2017, making 57 appearances and scoring two goals.

Naismith, who spent time on loan with Hibernian last season, will be unable to feature until January but has joined up with the Staggies for training in the meantime.

Staggies manager Stuart Kettlewell said: “Anybody that remembers Jason’s first period here will be well aware of just how big an asset he was for the club and that was merited in his transfer to Peterborough.

“Jason was an important figurehead here previously and there is no doubt he has the potential to play a big role here again.

“I hope that our fans are as excited to have Jason back as we, as a club, are.

“He is certainly a player that can bring a lot to the group in terms of ability but also as a support for the players in and around him which I think you could see during an impressive spell on loan at Hibs last season.”