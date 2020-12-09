Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson pleads for patience over alleged Michael Gardyne remark

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson has pleaded for patience as the Staggies look to get to the bottom of an alleged offensive comment made by Michael Gardyne during the weekend loss to Rangers.

Gardyne is alleged to have made a derogatory comment to Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos, who caught him with his studs after initially going to ground following a challenge from Staggies skipper Iain Vigurs.

Although Gardyne was booked for foul and abusive language by referee John Beaton, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said the allegations made by his players was of language “that does not belong on a football pitch.”

The Scottish FA’s compliance officer is believed to be investigating claims Gardyne used an offensive remark, with the 34-year-old’s agent denying the allegation.

No notice of complaint has been issued by the governing body at this stage.

With County having opened their own investigation, Ferguson says the Dingwall club needs time to establish all facts.

Ferguson said: “Just to make it really clear, we are aware of stuff that has been said to come from the game on Sunday.

“We woke up to it again in the newspapers. As far as the football club is concerned, we are aware of the situation and we are conducting our own investigation to get to the bottom of what was allegedly said or allegedly done.

“If people can give us a bit of time so we can deal with it and get to the bottom of it and we are able to deal with it in the proper manner then we would be grateful.

“It is 48 hours after the alleged incident and we have to make sure we do this properly.

“There is nothing clear, so we don’t want to say anything that jeopardises anybody or is the wrong thing. Until we get any concrete evidence we can’t make any sort of judgment on that.”