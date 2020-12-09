Stuart Kettlewell backs returning Jason Naismith to make big impact at Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell hopes familiar surroundings can bring the best out of returning defender Jason Naismith.

Naismith has rejoined County on a deal until the end of the season, after having his contract cancelled at English League One side Peterborough United.

Although the 26-year-old cannot play until January, he has already joined up with the Staggies for training.

Naismith enjoyed a successful 18-month spell with the Staggies after joining from St Mirren in January 2017, making 57 appearances and netting twice.

The right back’s move to Peterborough the following summer came following the Staggies’ relegation from the Premiership, but despite playing 50 games in his debut season with Posh he spent last season on loan with Hibernian.

After his spell at Easter Road was curtailed by a knee ligament injury, Kettlewell is confident Dingwall will be the perfect setting for him to rediscover his best form.

Kettlewell said: “We know how good a club it is and we know how successful a period that Jason had first time around.

“He played something like 60 games for the football club and did really well. While he was here, he started to improve every week he was here. The club benefited from a substantial transfer fee for him as well.

“He had had his injury problems and a few setbacks along the way. He wants to reset his career.

“He wants to get to a place where he trusts the football club and the people in charge of it and thinks will get the best out of him.

“Hopefully, we can line up with those views and I am pretty sure we will.

“I am sure the comfort of knowing the club and place will be the best benefit going forward, but I also think Jason will help us in the situation we are in.

“He is a very good player. There was a spell when he was in the Premiership when he was up there with the best right-sided defenders in the league.

“He was in top form and it is about recapturing that. We have to get him on the pitch and to recapture that form.”

Kettlewell says there are no concerns over Naismith’s lack of recent game time, and he is confident the defender will be able to feature as soon as he is available.

Kettlewell added: “He’s fully fit. He’d like a few more games under his belt. He’s had six or seven 90 minutes in the EFL Trophy matches and with the under 23s.

“He’s not missed a training session since August. That probably tells you where he is.

“In his own words, again, he feels fitter than ever and his body fat’s as low as it has ever been in his career.

“I see no reason why he couldn’t play from the start of January. We’re desperate for him to be involved as soon as possible.

“Initially, it is a deal until the end of the season. The most important thing for Jason is he goes and plays football at a good level, one that his talents merit.

“The Premiership he knows very well, Ross County he knows very well – and I expect him to hit the ground running.”

Kettlewell feels Naismith will be a strong influence on his dressing room in the months to come, adding: “He is always a guy who drives up standards. If he feels anyone is coming off it in training, you’ll hear from him.

“I don’t think he’s a guy who suffers fools gladly.

“In this era we live in, where people want to make excuses having lost a game, he is a guy who will tell it straight, which I’ve got a lot of time for.

“I respect it and it will add value to our dressing room.

“Let’s all stand up and take accountability for our own actions. That’s a great trait to have and he’ll definitely bring that to the dressing room.”