No concern at Ross County league position says Connor Randall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County defender Connor Randall insists there is no cause for panic despite the Staggies’ slide to second bottom in the Premiership.

County dropped to 11th place before they had even kicked a ball in Sunday’s 4-0 loss to Rangers, after Hamilton Accies and Livingston both won their games 24 hours previously.

With only a point separating the Dingwall side from bottom-placed St Mirren, Englishman Randall knows his side need to start picking up results.

County are without a win in eight league matches ahead of today’s game against Aberdeen at Pittodrie, and Randall says the recent victory over Celtic must act as a springboard for league form.

© SNS Group

Randall said: “It’s a tight league – it often is.

“We’ve got to start getting results. We want to start pushing up the other way up the table, nobody wants to be at the bottom end.

“I wouldn’t say it’s pressure. We know what we are working for, we believe in what we are doing, so we need to keep working at that. Hopefully a few things go our way in both boxes and we maybe take some chances.

“We’ve got to start getting points on the board. We will stay focused on what we have been doing, and what we believe we can do.

“We know what we are facing and we know what we are going into. We have got a great squad, all the staff and players are on the same page.

“The win against Celtic did give us that confidence boost. It was something we probably needed at the time.

“It was good for the lads. We put all the work in and got a little bit of reward with that result.

“We have to go back in the league and start getting the results as well.”

As well as defeating Kilmarnock last weekend, Hamilton also benefitted from an additional three points which were awarded for the non-fulfilment of a fixture against St Mirren due to Covid-19.

Randall says the Staggies cannot afford to dwell on the situation, with the 25-year-old adding: “It wasn’t great coming in, when no balls had been kicked and we ended up dropping places in the league.

“It’s a bizarre time with everything going on, so it’s not a surprise things like that have happened, but it’s not great for us.

“If you are on the receiving end of it you are delighted, but if the teams around you are getting the three points it’s not good.

“It’s a very tight league and I think everyone knows that a 3-0 win at the bottom of the table is big.

“It doesn’t happen often, so goal difference could have an impact.

“It’s out of our hands, the decision is made and there is nothing we can do. We just have to focus on what we can control, concentrate on ourselves and get points on the board.”

Randall has recently returned after a month out with a hamstring injury, coming on as a substitute in County’s last two games.

Randall will face added competition from fellow right back Jason Naismith, who will be available from next month after signing until the summer, and the former Liverpool player is relishing the challenge.

He added: “We are going need to have a good squad in this league.

“Any competition is healthy, so it’s good to have another quality player in the squad.

“We have got a good squad, and a big squad, so it’s important we all do our bit and do the best we can for the team.

“Nobody likes being injured and missing games, and being in the stand watching them.

“It wasn’t ideal, it was disappointing and frustrating, but I’m back training now and back fit.

“Hopefully I can get the chance to play and push on to do what I can for the team.”