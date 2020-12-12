Aberdeen form makes Ross County task no easier at Pittodrie, says Stuart Kettlewell

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell feels Aberdeen’s recent struggles will not make today’s task any easier for his side at Pittodrie.

County face a Dons side which has won just one of its last seven games, resulting in them dropping to fourth.

Midfielder Lewis Ferguson will be suspended for the Reds, having recently been among three players who had to self-isolate due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Scotland under-21 camp, while injuries have also taken their toll on McInnes’ options.

Kettlewell, who takes a depleted Staggies squad along the A96 for today’s match, has been impressed by the strength in depth assembled by his opposite number.

Kettlewell said: “Pittodrie will throw up its own problems. It doesn’t matter what form Aberdeen are in because it is always such a difficult place to go.

“I was at a game between Aberdeen and Hamilton, one of the catch-up games. You look at their strength of squad and I was looking at their bench and the boys who can’t get on the pitch.

“They have an absolute wealth of talent. We know that is a different situation from what we are facing at the minute with our limited options.

“We have to look beyond that and deliver that solid game plan and be a tough nut to crack.”

County triumphed on their last visit to Pittodrie, with Billy Mckay’s double helping the Staggies run out 2-1 winners in one of their final matches prior to the curtailment of last season due to Covid-19.

Kettlewell feels the Staggies must once again look to thrive on the underdog tag, having faced Celtic and Rangers in their last two matches.

He added: “It was a good game and performance from us last time at Pittodrie.

“Aberdeen went down to 10 men and we capitalised on that. We have to go in with the right frame of mind after the last two games against Rangers and Celtic.

“For me there were more positives than negatives. We go against another one of the top teams in the country that have far greater resources than what we have.

“They will be expected to beat us and it will be up to us to upset the odds again. We need to take that tag most weeks, especially when we go away from home.”

“If we have that tactical nous and follow the instructions then we have a chance against anybody.

“We applied those methods against Celtic and showed what was possible.”

Kettlewell hopes the last two matches, which saw a 2-0 Betfred Cup win over the Hoops followed by a 4-0 home loss to Rangers, can provide a valuable learning experience for his young players.

Highlighting the example of teenage left back Josh Reid, Kettlewell added: “There were plenty of learning points for us.”

“I used young Josh Reid as an example. A young 18-year-old and there are so many teachable moments against the best player in the country, his performance and stats will tell you that.

“If that is not an education for a young player then I don’t know what is.

“I have told Josh, if you haven’t come away learning something from Sunday then we have a problem, because you don’t get as much from games you win.

“We have set them their own tasks and we hope it will make Josh a better player and the team a better group and I am pretty certain it will do.”