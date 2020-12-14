Ross County to take no action against Michael Gardyne following investigation into Rangers incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County will take no further action against midfielder Michael Gardyne following an alleged incident during the Staggies’ 4-0 loss to Rangers earlier this month.

Gardyne was alleged to have made an offensive remark to an opposing player moments before half-time during the cnounter, following a challenge by Staggies skipper Iain Vigurs on Gers striker Alfredo Morelos.

Following the match, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said the allegations made by his players over what Gardyne said “should not be heard on a football pitch.”

County chief executive Steven Ferguson last week pleased for time for the Dingwall club to investigate the matter thoroughly, with the Staggies now confirming the 34-year-old will face no further punishment, having been booked by referee John Beaton at the time.

A statement by Ross County said: “Following an incident involving Michael Gardyne during our recent home fixture against Rangers the club has now concluded an internal investigation.

“As a result the club will be taking no further action against the player and no further comment will be made.”