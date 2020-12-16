Ross Laidlaw intent on creating own cup heroics with Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross Laidlaw would love to savour his own cup success with Ross County having been to the Hibernian party that followed their memorable Scottish Cup triumph in 2016.

Laidlaw joined Hibernian from Raith Rovers in the weeks which followed their dramatic final victory over Rangers, which ended the Edinburgh club’s 114-year wait to win the competition.

Although the feel-good factor was still palpable by the time Laidlaw arrived at Easter Road, the 28-year-old is aiming to move a step closer to creating his own memories by helping the Staggies defeat Livingston in tonight’s Betfred Cup quarter final tie.

Laidlaw said: “I was at Raith Rovers at the time and signed the summer after they won the cup.

“I tore my kidney and was out injured for about six months at Raith. That summer, I ended up signing for Hibs.

“The things that went on at Hibs that year as a consequence of winning the cup was brilliant.

“We did a lot in the community, taking the cup around places – and we saw what it meant for the fans.

“It was massive for Hibs and did a lot for the crowds – they went right up that next season and they ended up winning the Championship.

“It gave us a right boost going into the following season.

“I got to a semi-final with Hibs against Celtic a few years ago. It is a great occasion, playing in front of 50,000 at Hampden.

“We don’t know if there will be fans there, but just getting to Hampden is a massive achievement, especially with a smaller club like Ross County.”

Laidlaw knows the carrot of a semi final place at Hampden Park will be a big incentive for both sides at Almondvale, with the Livingston-born goalkeeper hoping to halt his hometown team’s momentum, having won all three games since interim manager David Martindale took charge.

Laidlaw added: “There’s still big teams there, like Rangers and Hibs. Even with Celtic out, we know it is going to be difficult but we want to just get through – you never know what might happen in the cup.

“It is just the incentive to get to Hampden, but Livingston will be the same. They’ll be desperate to get there as well.

“It’s a really big game for both of us. Everyone wants to get to Hampden and we have a big chance.

© SNS Group

“It’s a great draw away to Livingston, although it’s a hard game to go to.

“We have to believe we can go there and get a result.

“I don’t think there is a big difference in quality between the teams. I know it is difficult on their astroturf and against their style of play, but I don’t think we have anything to fear going down there.

“We beat Celtic away, so we have to believe we can go to Livingston and get a result.

“They’ve done well since David Martindale has come in. He’s been there for a few years, knows the team and players.

“He had quite a big role there anyway, but their last three results have been wins. We’re obviously hoping we can stop that.”

Laidlaw has returned to the side in recent weeks after briefly losing his place to Ross Doohan, however he says the competition provided by the on-loan Celtic goalkeeper and youngster Ross Munro is helping to get the best out of all three goalkeepers.

© SNS Group

He added: “There’s no complacency. We’re pushing each other in training everyday and we have a good relationship all three of us, and the goalkeeping coach Scott Thomson as well.

“Whoever plays, the other goalkeepers get behind him.

“We’re a close-knit unit and there’s no bad blood. I’m in goals just now and just trying to keep my place by playing as well as I can.”