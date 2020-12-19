Stuart Kettlewell aiming to thrive on pressure of lifting Ross County fortunes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County manager Stuart Kettlewell is not fazed by the pressure on his shoulders to claw the Staggies off the foot of the table.

County go into today’s crucial match against Hamilton Accies a point adrift of their opponents, following a nine-game sequence without a league victory.

The Dingwall side also exited the Betfred Cup on Wednesday night, courtesy of Wednesday’s 2-0 quarter-final loss to Livingston.

During his playing days with the Staggies, Kettlewell was an instrumental part of Derek Adams’ side which secured survival in their penultimate game in 2014 having battled against relegation all season.

Kettlewell is prepared to show a similar fighting spirit from the dugout, and he said: “That’s the nature of the job. Sometimes I prefer situations where there is a bit of adversity.

“If we have to come out fighting, that probably suits my nature and character a bit better.

“It’s not a situation that fazes me in the slightest. I’m not going to come out and say I’m quivering in my boots, because I’m not.

“I realise what it takes to get out of a situation of being at the foot of the table, being up against it and feeling as if everything is going against us.

“I have been in that situation before and I’ve met it head on. Those are the ones you look back on in your career, and take loads from.

“I fully intend to do so in this situation as well.”

© SNS Group

Despite confidence having been dented by the Staggies’ recent form, Kettlewell feels his players must relish the opportunity to kick start their season with a win against Brian Rice’s men.

He added: “The motivation comes in simple terms, that we know we can move up the league table and make the situation look a bit better.

“I don’t think it’s a difficult one to get ourselves up for. If people are apprehensive or look a little bit fearful, that becomes my job to try and wheedle that out, and make sure I get a group of players on the pitch that are fully committed and can embrace the situation.

“I would love to provide a magic formula, and have a secret trick up our sleeve, but in football it’s a simple game.

“It’s about getting the best out of the players, and full commitment, especially when we are at the foot of the table.

“Sometimes those patterns of play and beautiful football may not be coming off at this stage.

“In the first couple of games of the season some of our football was terrific, but when we lose that bit of confidence to do those types of things.

“We have to find a formula to win a game of football.”

Although County defeated Celtic 2-0 in the Betfred Cup at Parkhead last month, Kettlewell counts today’s match as the Staggies’ biggest of the campaign so far.

He added: “When you are going through a tough period you always look at the next one being vitally important. “The nature when you are playing are in and around where you are then come the end of the season then it becomes the biggest game of the season, there is no doubt about that.”

County will be without winger Regan Charles-Cook after he suffered a hamstring injury against Livi in midweek, however the Highlanders were boosted by the return of Ross Draper, Oli Shaw, Keith Watson and Carl Tremarco to the bench following injury.