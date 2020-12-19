Ross County lose 2-0 to Hamilton to go four points adrift at foot of Premiership

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County are now four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership after a 2-0 defeat to Hamilton Accies at Victoria Park.

Accies struck in each half through goals from Ross Callachan and Scott Martin, although Brian Rice’s men remain 11th in the table.

County are now without a win in their last 10 games, with the next task awaiting Stuart Kettlewell’s side a trip to Celtic on Wednesday.

County made three changes from the side which went down 2-0 to Livingston in the Betfred Cup in midweek, with Keith Watson, Jordan Tillson and Oli Shaw replacing Stephen Kelly, Harry Paton and Regan Charles-Cook.

The Staggies were first to threaten on six minutes, with Michael Gardyne latching on to Callum Morris’ long ball to go clean through, before shooting wide after cutting inside on to his left foot.

Accies showed their threat on nine minutes, with Ross Callachan drilling wide from just inside the box.

County broke rapidly on the counter attack on 20 minutes, with Gardyne releasing Billy Mckay for a strike which was blocked, before Ross Stewart’s follow up effort was held by Ryan Fulton.

© SNS Group

Accies took the lead on 22 minutes, with David Moyo helping the ball on to Callachan, who drilled a low strike into Ross Laidlaw’s bottom right corner.

The Staggies looked to respond prior to half-time, with Tillson seeing an effort from the edge of the box deflected into the hands of Fulton, while Watson nodded over following an Iain Vigurs corner.

County probed at the start of the second half, with Shaw clipping an effort into the side netting from a tight angle, while Stewart headed a Keith Watson delivery straight at Fulton.

© SNS Group

Stewart was foiled for a second time shortly afterwards, shooting straight at Fulton, while Gardyne saw another effort blocked as County piled on the pressure.

Accies were largely camped in their own half, but they grabbed a second goal on 62 minutes when Martin went through on goal before tucking past Laidlaw.

County looked for a way back into the match, with Shaw firing wide from distance, while Callum Morris nodded wide following a free-kick.

At the other end County had Laidlaw to thank for denying Hamilton a third goal, making a fine block from Moyo’s shot.