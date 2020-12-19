Stuart Kettlewell SACKED by Ross County after loss at home to Hamilton leaves Staggies adrift in Premiership

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County have dismissed boss Stuart Kettlewell after losing 2-0 at home to Hamilton Accies.

The Dingwall outfit are four points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership, having not won in the league since September 19 when they beat St Johnstone 1-0.

Kettlewell, who made more than 100 appearances for County as a player, took the reins on his own in the summer after co-manager Steven Ferguson moved into the club’s chief executive role.

A County statement said: “Ross County FC can confirm that Stuart Kettlewell has been relieved of his duties as manager.

“Stuart was an ideal appointment for the club given his history and association with the club and we will support Stuart in the coming weeks.”

Appointed in early 2018 as a managerial duo, Kettlewell and Ferguson led Ross County to the Championship title in their first season in charge.

Despite a quick start, this season has been a struggle for the Staggies in the league, with just 10 goals scored in 18 games, and three wins.

The high point was last month’s Betfred Cup win over Celtic at Parkhead, although County were subsequently put out of the competition by Livingston in midweek.