Derek Adams linked with third spell at Ross County following Stuart Kettlewell exit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Derek Adams has been linked with a return to Ross County.

Tommy Wright, who has been out of work since leaving St Johnstone in May, and former Caley Thistle boss John Hughes are among the early contenders to succeed Stuart Kettlewell at the Staggies.

Kettlewell was relieved of his duties following a 2-0 defeat by Hamilton on Saturday that left the Dingwall side four points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership.

But Morecambe Town manager Adams has been tipped with a third spell at Victoria Park.

Adams guided Ross County to the Second Division title in 2008 and the Scottish Cup final two years later before leaving to become Hibernian assistant manager alongside Colin Calderwood in November 2010.

He left Hibernian to return to Ross County in May 2011 and guided the Staggies to the First Division title in his first season back.

He left County in August 2014 and was appointed Plymouth Argyle boss in June 2015.

In his first season in English football he guided Plymouth to the League 2 play-off final, where they were beaten by AFC Wimbledon, but clinched promotion to League 1 with a second-place finish in his second season in charge.

He was sacked by Plymouth in April 2019 and became manager of Morecambe Town in November 2019.

The Shrimps were bottom of the table when he took charge but Adams successfully guided the side away from the drop zone before the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Shrimps sit fifth this season with 31 points from 19 games.

Adams is understood to have a get-out clause in his Morecambe contract and still owns a home in the Inverness area.