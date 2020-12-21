John Hughes handed the reins at Ross County

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Hughes has been given the task of keeping Ross County in the Premiership after being appointed manager for the rest of the season.

Stuart Kettlewell was relieved of his duties following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat by Hamilton Accies.

County chairman Roy MacGregor has turned to former Caley Thistle manager Hughes to revive the fortunes of the club which is four points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Hughes led Caley Thistle to Scottish Cup glory in 2015 and has the chance to stake his claim for the role on a permanent basis should he keep the Staggies in the division.

Hughes has been out of the game since a disappointing three-month stint at Raith Rovers in 2017.