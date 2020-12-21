New Ross County boss John Hughes aiming to silence the doubters

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

New Ross County manager John Hughes is determined to make those writing off the club’s chances of staying in the Premiership wrong by making them eat humble pie.

The former Caley Thistle manager is back in north football after three years out of the game after being appointed Staggies boss for the rest of the season.

Hughes takes charge of a County side four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership following Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Hamilton which resulted in Stuart Kettlewell being dismissed and insists he is ready for the challenge of hauling the club away from the bottom of the table.

He said: “You would not believe how much desire I have to bring success here and prove one or two people wrong as a manager and coach for my team.

“People are writing us off. Great, I say bring it on. There is no more motivation in there but talk is cheap, your talking has to be done on the pitch.”

Hughes took charge of training for the first time yesterday and the new County boss has urged his squad to show their character by rallying together in the club’s time of need.

He said: “I’ve been in here for the first day seeing the boys and they are very honest and authentic in what they are trying to do.

“You feel for them instantly because of the position we are in and it is my job to try to rectify that and it starts on Wednesday against Celtic.

“We can take great inspiration from the last we went there and got a result and I am really looking forward to it.

“I’ve been in their position and I have experience of it. The most important thing is to show courage. You can feel sorry for yourself in many ways but it is time to show character and do their talking on the pitch and give me everything they’ve got.

“It’s up to me to ignite them and say this is what I want. They will know what I’m after in possession and out of possession. It won’t be easy, it’s little steps and there is no magic wand. It takes everyone in it together, one for all and all for one.”

Hughes has not worked in the game since leaving Raith Rovers in 2017 but he insists he has been closely following games from the stands.

He said: “It’s been a long time. I’ve enjoyed my time off, living the life and seeing the kids growing up, but they are at an age now where I need to get out so I’m delighted to get this opportunity.

“I cannot thank the boys and staff enough, they have been so welcoming since I came in.

“I was a tutor for the SFA so if you are coming to do your badges I’m your tutor. That has been very good and I do a lot of work for the radio so I’ve always seen games. With everything that’s happened this year I’m lucky I’ve still been able to get out and watch a lot of games.”