Duncan Shearer column: A fascinating appointment for Ross County – and Yogi’s style can bear it

It comes as no surprise to see Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor turning to John Hughes for help in his bid to keep the club in the Premiership.

I know from my chats with the Staggies chairman Roy has always been an admirer of how Yogi wants to play the game and the way he has set out his teams.

Add in the fact that the new Staggies boss will feel he has a point to prove following his ill-fated three months in charge at Raith Rovers three years ago and it makes for an exciting and interesting appointment.

I imagine the first thing the new County boss packed when the call came was his bicycle. He loved living in the Highlands when he was the Caley Thistle manager and was regularly out and about on his beloved bike.

In fact, I won’t be surprised to see him cycling to and from Victoria Park every day. I know I am looking forward to seeing how John does and I expect him to quickly stamp his identity on the Staggies.

He talks about putting the boiler suit on and rolling the sleeves up, but that is purely about work ethic.

Underneath the quips, John has always wanted his side to play attacking, passing football. What I haven’t seen though is a manager come in and try to instil that style of open football in a team at the bottom of the table. That’s why I am so fascinated to see how his appointment is going to play out.

When John took over at Caley Thistle he inherited a good team from Terry Butcher. They were signed up and in good shape before he arrived, but he was able to take a talented group of players and make further improvements, leading the team to Scottish Cup glory in 2015.

I still believe there is the makings of a good squad in place at County, despite their run of form and lowly league position.

© SNS Group

Their Betfred Cup win at Celtic showed what they are capable of.

The sad part is that there have been too many off days for the team and that is what unfortunately led to Stuart Kettlewell being relieved of his duties following Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to Hamilton.

County are struggling to score goals and that means the pressure is piled on whenever the team concedes.

With the team having problems at both ends of the pitch it became a self-fulfilling prophecy in many ways to see Ketts lose his job.

Roy would like to keep Ketts on and has offered him the chance to return to the youth set-up. Charlie Christie made the transition to another role after stepping down at Caley Thistle and, with a mortgage to pay and a family to support, I would hope Ketts gives the offer serious thought.

© SNS Group

It is clear he is highly thought of by his chairman, which made the decision on Saturday all the tougher.

But Ketts is County through and through and he can still make a big contribution to the club if he decides to take the chairman up on his offer.

Red hammer of Killie gets back on track

While it’s all change at Ross County, it is looking like business as usual at Aberdeen again.

I watched their win at Kilmarnock on Sunday and Derek McInnes’ players looked like the Dons team which started the season so well.

They were solid at the back, created lots of chances and never looked like slipping up at Rugby Park.

But then again, the Dons rarely slip up at Kilmarnock do they?

Their record there is remarkable with Sunday’s win making it 16 games without defeat at Rugby Park.

The win takes Aberdeen level with Celtic, who are in second place, and the Dons have a really good chance to push on during the festive period.

Hibs missed a few chances against Dundee United and were punished when United scored a late equaliser but it appears the top four of Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen and Hibs are pulling clear of the pack.

The son also rises at the Christies

It is clear to see Ryan Christie is having the time of his life.

He scored another fabulous goal as Celtic beat Hearts to win the Scottish Cup on Sunday and I texted his proud dad Charlie to send on my congratulations.

Ryan has won two League Cups, two Scottish Cups and two Premiership titles in the last two seasons.

As his dad said to me: “Aye, not bad for the second best player in the house.”

Seriously, it has been a fabulous time for the former Caley Thistle and Aberdeen attacker, who continues to go from strength to strength. He has an even bigger 2021 to look forward to as well.