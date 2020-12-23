John Hughes reveals predecessor Stuart Kettlewell has already sought him out after taking Ross County job

Something went wrong - please try again later.

New Ross County manager John Hughes says predecessor Stuart Kettlewell has already reached out to him to offer advice on the squad he has inherited.

Hughes has been brought in until the end of the season, replacing Kettlewell who was sacked following the Staggies’ 2-0 loss to Hamilton Accies on Saturday.

That defeat left County four points adrift at the foot of the Premiership, with Hughes taking charge for the first time against Celtic at Parkhead tonight.

Hughes says he is keen to pick Kettlewell’s brains about the situation he has taken on, and he said: “I’ve said to Stuart not to stay away – I know it might be hard for him but he’s more than welcome.

“I’ve told him I’ll get Wednesday out the way and see it for myself, then I’ll hopefully get him in for a coffee.

“It would be stupid for me if I don’t use what he can offer as he knows all the players and has been here for years.

“He’s already put that out to me, so that’s a credit to him.”

Despite County’s lowly position in the table, former Caley Thistle manager Hughes has already been impressed by the setup left behind him by Kettlewell.

He added: “Everything is just getting put on my desk – video analysis, ‘do you want that, do you want this?’

“That’s how organised Stuart has been with his staff. I’ve said nothing changes, give me all the information. I’ll use what I need and throw away what I don’t want.

“I thought the way Stuart conducted himself after the game on Saturday was magnificent.

“Having been in here for a couple of days now, seeing his organisation skills and how he’s got the place running, it’s excellent.

“The players have told me they let him down.

“I have been looking for faults but have found nothing.

“I’ve said to them we all start afresh and the season starts now.

“I feel for them because of the position we’re in, but the problem is the two goals – we can’t score there and we’re letting too many in at the other end.

“It’s self-explanatory what we’ve been working on.”

Hughes hopes the Staggies can take inspiration from their Betfred Cup victory at Parkhead less than a month ago when they make the trip to Glasgow on league duty tonight.

He added: “Celtic will get a lift from winning the Scottish Cup, to do what they have done is a fantastic achievement.

“He might rest one or two after going into extra time but we have to take inspiration from the last game.

“You have to carry your luck going to Parkhead and take your chance when it comes.”