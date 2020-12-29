Ross County boss hoping to make ‘one or two’ signings during January transfer window

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager John Hughes hopes to make a couple additions in the January transfer window.

The Staggies sit at the foot of the Scottish Premiership table after going 12 games without a win.

They travel to take on Hibernian at Easter Road tomorrow evening and Hughes is already looking at possible new recruits when the transfer market open.

But the former Caley Thistle boss says the current squad at Victoria Park will be given every chance to impress.

He said: “In football even if you are flying you don’t rest on your laurels. You hear managers say the best time to bring players in is when you are flying high.

“It is all hands on decks for us and I don’t need to explain that, they realise it.

“I tell them they are doing something that they love so they have to go and express themselves, don’t let the position we are in get you down.

“Let the position we are in inspire you and do something about it. In football the games come thick and fast, so when they go on that stage they have to be the best player on the pitch.

“That is what I am saying to them, I have trust and belief in them.

“They have to take that next step now.

“In terms of bringing players in, I had a meeting yesterday in terms of what needs to be done and see if we can bring one or two players in to help the group along.

“Possibly after Wednesday we could have a few but we will be like every other team.

“If we can see one or two players we can get we feel will help the team, I would like to think we can do it.”

Hughes accepts his side have their work cut out against Jack Ross’ Hibernian who suffered their first defeat in 10 games when they were beaten 1-0 by Rangers on Boxing Day.

© Shutterstock Feed

He said: “In football if you have momentum and are playing with confidence, and you have the same starting XI then you will have success.

“It is all credit to Hibs, I have been there when you are flying and you are in the zone.

“But what a challenge it is for us and it has to inspire us.

“You as an individual, standing up to it and saying ‘bring it on’ and showing them what you have.

“That’s what I am telling the players, make sure you don’t feel inferior to anyone. I would not have that at my club.

“We go there, we know how good they are but we stand up to it.

“Even if there is a bit of trepidation in there, you have to turn that into a bit of fight and that’s what I will be looking for.

“To be fair that’s what I have had from them in the last two games. We played Celtic and we were down to nine men against St Mirren.

“I looked at the first 30 minutes from Saturday and if we can do that for 90 minutes then Hibs will know they will be in a game. I am asking them to take small steps to improve.”

The Staggies will travel to Edinburgh without midfielder Ross Draper and left back Josh Reid who were both sent off during Saturday’s 2-0 loss against St Mirren.

Reid’s deputy will likely be in for a tough shift against Hibernian’s in-form winger Martin Boyle.

Hughes added: “Martin Boyle is a fantastic player and he is a talisman for Hibs. I could talk all day about him, but with Josh Reid out it gives someone else a chance.

“Wee Josh, I felt for him on Saturday.

“Having been on a soft booking for the first one you can’t be impetuous like he was. He put his hand up to it and he has to learn from it but it opens the door for someone else.”