Ross County boss John Hughes believes Staggies can upset the odds at Hibs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ross County manager John Hughes sees no reason why his side can’t succeed where Celtic and Rangers failed by beating Hibernian on their own patch.

The Staggies head to Easter Road this evening aiming for a first league win since a 1-0 success against St Johnstone on September 19.

Aberdeen are the only side to have taken maximum points at Easter Road this season but Hughes would love to claim a victory on his return to the club he served as a player and manager.

He said: “I have been back there stacks of times and they are a good side who are playing well.

“They have got quality in every position so we are right up against it.

“But we are more than capable of going there and letting Hibs know they were in a match.

“Our organisation and shape has been very good and it has kept us in games.

“That is what is going to have to be at Easter Road.

“We have to see if we can take the game to Hibs.

“We are more than capable of going to Easter Road and getting a result.”

© SNS Group

Ross County, beaten 2-0 by St Mirren on Saturday, are only a point adrift at the foot of the Scottish Premiership after the 3-0 victories awarded after Covid regulation breaches by St Mirren and Kilmarnock were suspended pending appeals.

Hamilton were awarded a win for a postponed game against St Mirren, while Motherwell have dropped to 10th after having previously been awarded victories against Kilmarnock and Saints.

The appeal against the decision will be heard by an SPFL sub-committee on January 14 but Hughes hopes his side can seize the opportunity of being able to move away from the bottom spot.

He said: “We are one point behind Hamilton and four points separates five teams.

“That is a good bit of news.

“I always tell the players to remain focused and not look too far in front of themselves.

“They have to look at today and make sure they are the best player in training.

“We want them to take on the information we are giving them and then go and do the business.

“No matter what we are going to have to do the business in every game we play.

“No one is going to give us anything. We can’t feel sorry for ourselves either.

“We have to try to do something about it and that starts against Hibernian.”

Ross Draper and Josh Reid miss out through suspension for tonight’s game after both players were sent off during Saturday’s defeat against St Mirren.

Hughes added: “Somebody else will have to step in and take the opportunity.

“Even in this short period of time, I know what I am getting from this group of players in terms of attitude and commitment.”